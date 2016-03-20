Unity Party Executive Wants UP Withdraw Case From Elections Commission

Monrovia – Representative Worlea Saywah Dunah (UP-District 7 Nimba County), a member of the Unity Party National Executive Committee, is requesting his party to withdraw from the on-going case at the National Elections Commission (NEC).

Report by Henry Karmo, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

According to Rep. Dunah, the decision by some members of the party to get involved with the legal action against NEC wasn’t sanctioned by the party's national executive committee.

The Nimba County lawmaker, who did not re-run for office in the October polls, told FrontPageAfrica in an interview that since the end of the October polls, the leadership of the party has failed to call a meeting of the executive committee members.

Dunah said: “For the record since we came from the October 10 polls, the National Executive Committee and other relevant organs have not met in keeping with the party's constitution and rules.

"A decision that would call for the nullification of the election results and a re-run required the decision of the executive committee member."

"I emailed the chairman and all members of the NEC that there is a need for a meeting but up to now he hasn’t called or replied."

“If the party is taken to court without an NEC decision, the party is not really in court."

"So, let them suspend that and come to explain to us what the party really stands to gain by rejecting the run-off election.”

He furthered accused Chairman Wilmot Paye and other executive members of the party, who he claimed unilaterally took a decision to take the party to court of undermining the party's rules and regulations.

“My due is payroll deducted and sent to the party, when the party was preparing for campaign few months ago, we paid significant sum of money to support just two months ago."

"I am a vested interest holder in this party unlike many persons who just go to the VP to collect from him in the name of campaigning when they are doing nothing.”

Dunah has in recent time been critical of the party's leadership. In 2015 when the party was about to go for primary in Gbanrga, Bong County, he publically opposed the candidacy of Vice President Joseph Boakai for the standard Bearer positing and endorsed Dr. Toga McIntosh.

He also opposed the candidacy of Mr. Wilmot Paye for the position of chairman.

In response to question about proof for his claims, he referenced Article 10 sections 1 that gives power to the National Executive Committee of the party to exercise the functions some of which includes the evaluation of performances of the party political strategies propagated by the national convention.

“People should not take advantage of the situation we are in and proceed lawlessly. I have always taken advantage of my rights; why Chairman Paye will always proceed in a lawless way?”

Asked whether there is something personal between him and the party chairman, he said - “I have nothing personal, it is the law this is something that has to do with the peaceful transition of power.”

The Nimba County lawmaker is calling on Vice President Joseph Boakai to use his powers to call an executive committee meeting by suspending the on-going legal path because, according to him the process is detrimental to the party until they can sanction the legal process.