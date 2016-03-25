European Union Wants Political Parties Avoid Unnecessary Delay

Monrovia – The European Union and its Member States have called on parties with interest in the ongoing electoral fraud hearing to work constructively and in good faith to conclude the current complaints process without unnecessary delay.

In a press release issued Tuesday, the EU said, it has been following the 2017 presidential and legislative elections with high interest.

“Peace and security, together with democracy, good governance and human rights, are some of the shared values at the heart of the EU-Africa partnership. We congratulate both the Liberian people and Liberian political parties for the commitment they have shown to these values through the peaceful conduct of the electoral process so far, including through the use of the appropriate legal mechanisms to address any concerns,” the release noted.

Being a major partner to Liberia, the EU stressed the importance of a smooth democratic transition for Liberia's stability and economic growth.

“We therefore encourage all concerned to work constructively and in good faith to conclude the current complaints process without unnecessary delay, so that the electoral process can be completed in accordance with Constitutional timelines regarding the assumption of power by the next administration,” the release added.

According to the EU, it is looking forward to continuing our cooperation with Liberia's new President and new government. “The Liberian people demonstrated their commitment to democracy through the high turnout of voters on 10 October who cast their ballots in a peaceful atmosphere. It is now the responsibility of all stakeholders to ensure that the electoral process continues in a manner which respects the will of the people, thereby putting Liberia's interests first. We trust that this will continue to be the case,” the release concluded.