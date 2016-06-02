Freeman Calling For Peace Conference to Mitigate Election Stalemate

Monrovia – The Standard Bearer of the Movement for Progressive Change (MPC), Simeon Freeman has called on all religious leaders, aggrieve political parties, Civil Society Groups, and all well meaning Liberian to come together at a peace conference and engage all of the aggrieve political parties in a dialogue to move Liberia forward.

Freeman who many in the past saw as a man who had no respect for the presidency because of the harsh stance on issues in government is now beating the peace drum by calling on Cllr. Brumskine and others who are aggrieved to abandon their quest and seek a possible runoff election.

Freeman described the action of Brumskine as civil and encouraged by law and should be encouraged by all well meaning Liberian.

“We strongly believe the actions of Cllr Brumskine and associates are civil and encouraged by the rule of law, though perceived by the government as holding the transitional process hostage, their actions must be duly appreciated by all peace loving people and extolled,” he noted.

The MPC Political leader told FrontPage Africa that Cllr. Brumskine action did not violate any rule of law, “They have not challenged civil authority or violated the rule of law but conducted their acts within the framework of the law,” he said.

Speaking on the ruling of the Supreme Court, Freeman described the Supreme Court’s ruling as a landmark, saying, the bravery and courage of the Chief Justice and justices of the court sets a much needed framework for justice in Liberia.

The MPC political was also quick to described the Political leader of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), George Weah as man that has passion for peace in Liberia.

“Ambassador George Manneh Weah; a man who's passion for peace and stability is unrivalled in our country,” he noted.

He continue as saying that the CDC George Weah was cheated twice, “A man who was clearly cheated twice, like we all were, yet embraced patience and subordinated his personal ambitions to enable an environment of continuous peace for Liberia.

When confronted with lack of education, we gathered the patience to be educationally impacted, even with a degree, he subordinated his ambition, ran as Vice President in a party he formed.

When challenged with lack of knowledge of governance; he became a Senator; to appreciate the dynamics of governance, we believe the sacrifices of Amb Weah knows no boundaries for the good of Liberia,” noted. He then blamed the Liberian leader, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf who he (Freeman) has been a critic of for twelve years, of clearly conducting herself as hiding hands to undermine the peace process of Liberia.

He said the President’s actions stressed the economy from as far back as 2012 and she desperately wants to leave Liberians blaming each other rather than seeing her as the hidden hand that has enabled this outcome.

“Though we alarmed at the time when actors enabled by hidden hands; focused on Kokoya's citizenship rather than the core issue of funding NEC to transition us from a retiring President to an elected one; we; by default permitted a hidden hand to ultimately guide us to an intercession we did not anticipate or envisage,” he continued.

He noted that all of the current contenders of the process have no clear history of violence.

“We must refuse to contend with each other and appreciate why we are here in the first place, we must together - the coalition of the willing and the Coalition for Democratic Change; Political Parties; Religious Groups; Peace Building Institutions and Civil Society organizations - speak with ourselves to determine a future for Liberia void of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf,” he said.

According to him Madam Sirleaf has no part play in the future of Liberia. He said the MPC has written various groups to set up a Peace Facilitation Movement to be headed by religious organizations; with a clear goal of engaging the actors in carving a path forward; a path that wanders far away from the one designed and implemented by Madam Sirleaf.

Freeman furthered explained that Liberians are capable of providing leadership and future by themselves, “We are capable enough to provide leadership and a future for our country; one that is void of a failed health system; struggling economy; miserable educational institutions and mass hopelessness for our people,” he noted.

The MPC Political leader noted that the election process was made possible with the assistance of UNDP.

“The process was only possible with the assistance of the UNDP and related international partners, though finally executed, the VR process formed the first and most significant basis for contestation and doubt as NEC itself was in clear violation of the VR portion of the Elections laws of Liberia,” he said.