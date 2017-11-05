‘We’ll Work With Anyone Who Wins’ - Catholic Church

Monrovia - The Catholic Bishops Conference of Liberia (CABICOL) said it is ready to work with anyone who emerges as winner from the pending run-off election.

Report by Bettie K. Johnson Mbayo, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

CABICOL, not a political institution, in a statement over the weekend said they are committed to working with any political party that will win the presidential election runoff.

“Nonetheless, the respect and protection of the inalienable rights of each and every Liberian, and all those living within our territories remain a sine qua non condition for a harmonious working relationship.”

The secretary general of CABICOL, Rev. Fr. Dennis Nimene, says they stand to promote a society where all are considered equal, the rights of every citizen will be respected and human dignity preserved.

“We want free, fair and transparent elections that produce a legitimate leadership that all can support to develop our country and preserve our peace. In peace, we will develop our country.”

CABICOL thanked the political parties and various aspirants; the electorates and members of the National Elections Commission (NEC) for what has been observed as a “peaceful elections”.

“We take pride in the determination of Liberians not only to exercise their franchise but also to do so in peace and mutual respect for others. This no doubt demonstrates our collective commitment to peace and the preservation of the tenets of democracy in Liberia.”

CABICOL also commended the Liberian National Police (LNP), which, according to them, has demonstrated a certain level of professionalism.

He commended political parties, which did not seek redress through means of violent demonstration but rather through the means of our court system.

“We believe that this is the right direction for our emerging democracy,” he added.

Fr. Nimene urged the Supreme Court to expeditiously resolve these matters as part of their national duty to preserve the peace and ensure that the collective national interest is protected.

Commenting on invalid votes, CABICOL says the news of 88,574 invalid votes during the October 10 elections demonstrates to us the continuous need of education on how to vote.

“We are therefore calling on all pastoral agents in the Catholic Church (priests, religious, and catechists) to make it part of their pastoral duties to educate our people on how to mark their ballots.”

“We, too, have a civic duty to assist in ensuring that no one is disenfranchised due to their lack of knowledge of the process. We urge the National Elections Commissions, various organizations and groups throughout the country to assist in this national endeavor,” the CABICOL statement concluded.