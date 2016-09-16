“Desperate and Dishonest” – Information Minister Describes Brumskine’s Allegation of Vote Rigging

Monrovia – Information, Culture and Tourism Minister, Lenn Eugene Nagbe has reacted sharply to an interview granted to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) by Liberty Party’s standard bearer, Cllr. Charles W. Brumskine.

Report by Lennart Dodoo, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Cllr. Brumskine told the BBC Friday that President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf interfered with and ensured the rigging of the 2017 General and Presidential Elections. He also claimed the President Sirleaf protested the outcome of the 1985 elections by bringing war upon Liberia.

However, in a rather harsh tone, the Information Minister said Cllr. Brumskine needs to be reminded that making baseless and reckless accusations about a fair and transparent process that was witnessed by several party agents, local and international actors and acclaimed to be credible “is a demonstration of desperation and dishonesty which the country does not deserve.”

Minister Nagbe said, “The Government believes that this conduct by Cllr. Brumskine is simply the rants of a sore and selfish loser who is also blinded by ego and arrogance that even after 12 years of rejection by the voters, he is unable to accept that he is not the presidential choice of the Liberian people.”

Cllr. Brumskine finished third in the October 10 presidential election, but he has been challenging the results of the elections, terming the entire process as fraudulent. He also petitioned the Supreme Court for a Writ of Prohibition on the runoff election between the ruling Unity Party led by Vice President Joseph Boakai and Montserrado County Senator George Manneh Weah.

The Information Minister also criticized Cllr. Brumskine for always complaining about the outcome of elections though he has always been a third-placer.

Nagbe further clarified that President Sirleaf never protested the 1895 election results by bringing war to Liberia, rather, though she won the Montserrado County senatorial seat, she opted not to accept a seat under a dictatorial regime.

“The comments also do not represent the standing of a political party leader who aspires to the highest office of the land,” Nagbe said.

The Information Minister noted that the government remains committed to a free, fair and democratic transition and will not pursue any avenue which seeks to undermine the free will and choice of the people of Liberia.