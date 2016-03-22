Pres. Johnson-Sirleaf Receives Guinean, Togolese Leaders at Political Stakeholders Meeting

Monrovia - President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has received in audience His Excellency, Professor Alpha Conde, President of the Republic of Guinea and Chairman, African Union and His Excellency, Faure Gnassingbé, President of the Republic of Togo and Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State of ECOWAS.

The Liberian leader received her colleagues at the Roberts International Airport in Harbel, Margibi County.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the three leaders held tete-a-tete in the Presidential Lounge at the Roberts International Airport.

Meanwhile, following the formalities at the Roberts International Airport, President Sirleaf opened a one-day political stakeholders’ meeting at the Boulevard Palace involving major players in the just ended October 10 Presidential and Representatives elections.

Speaking during the opening of the one-day stakeholders’ meeting, President Sirleaf briefed colleagues on the state of Liberia’s electioneering process, a successful first round coupled with scheduled runoff.

She further informed the Chairs of the AU and ECOWAS during the meeting at the Boulevard Palace Hotel in Sinkor on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 that the transition remains on course and noted that the process must be concluded in time for her to turn over to a successor.

She reminded political leaders around the table of their commitment to the Farmington Declaration in the presence of West African leaders. She noted concerns expressed regarding irregularities during the first round and said the appropriate channels are being used to handle whatever the concerns.

The Liberian enjoined her Guinean and Togolese counterparts to listen to the various concerns and bring their expertise to bear on the table with a view to resolving those issues. She cautioned the need for aggrieved parties to bear in mind that Liberia is the only country that they have and the peace of this nation should be sustained at all cost.

President Sirleaf called on all those who took part in the process to remain peaceful, and respect the elections laws of Liberia and give the process a chance to go on peacefully and successfully. She challenged those dissatisfied to go about it in a peaceful manner and within the constitutional time-frame.

President Sirleaf sounded a caveat to all those around the table in the midst of the West African leaders to realize that they believe in peace, in the Liberian nation and should commit themselves to staying the course of peace and commit to remaining in the country, following the elections.

The one-day political stakeholders’ meeting was led by Presidents Conde of Guinea and Gnassingbe of Togo with Vice President, Joseph Nyumah Boakai of the Unity Party, Ambassador, George M. Weah of the Coalition for Democratic Change, Businessman, Benoni Urey, All Liberian Party, Mr. Alexander B. Cummings of the Alternative National Congress, among others in attendance.