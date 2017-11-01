Liberia’s Runoff Election Activities Suspended

Monrovia – The Chairman of the National Elections Commission, Cllr. Jerome Korkoya, has confirmed that the November 7 runoff election is unlikely as the Commission has already began losing days of preparation due to the temporary Writ of Prohibition on the electoral process issued by the Supreme Court of Liberia.

Report by Lennart Dodoo

“The loss of today due to the Oder already means the 7 November 2017 date that was set for the runoff presidential elections dos not look possible to meet,” he told reporters at a press conference Wednesday evening in Monrovia.

He said prior to the Stay Order, election preparations were on track as ballot papers arrived as scheduled on 28th of October 2017.

According to Chairman Korkoya, packing had been on-going and ballot papers and other sensitive materials were being prepared and dispatched to centers across the country.

Cllr. Korkoya: “Parts of the shipments of materials had already arrived in Maryland, Grand Kru, River Gee and Grand Gedeh at the time of the Order. Today [Wednesday] shipments were scheduled for the remaining materials to Maryland and River Gee as well as Upper and Lower Nimba, Margibi and Upper and Lower Bong. These were suspended, and in some cases, they were recalled back to the warehouses as they were en route. Tomorrow [Thursday] deliveries were scheduled for Bomi, Grand Bassa, Cape Mount, Grand Gedeh and Sinoe as well as parts of Montserrado. These are suspended.

He said training of National Elections Commission staff has also been suspended. “Magistrate and Election Supervisor training was completed before the Stay Order was issued. Training that was scheduled to commence today [Wednesday] for presiding officers from across the country had arrived at the training centers at the time of the Order. Training for polling staff scheduled for the 3 and 4 November 2017 is suspended. The training of all staff was supposed to be completed on 5 November 2017 to allow staff members to reach their polling places.”

The Commission has also requested its partners carrying out civic and voter education to suspend activities.