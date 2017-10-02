Freeman Urges Parties Calling For Rerun of October 2017 Elections to Desist

Monrovia – The political leader of the Movement for Progressive Change (MPC), Mr. Simeon Freeman, has asked political parties to abandon their quest for rerun of October 10th elections and concentrate on the November 7 runoff between the Unity Party (UP) and Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

Report by Edwin G. Genoway, Jr

Mr Freeman told FrontPage Africa that the time has come for every Liberian to put aside their griefs and push for the runoff election, slated for November 7.

He noted Liberia should be the common denominator despite our individual differences.

He, however, acknowledged the fact that there were irregularities in the just ended October 10th Presidential and Legislative Elections. According to him, the irregularities at the polls affected the results of every candidate in the race including himself.

“Yes, there were irregularities, and we all can say we are affected with the result of the October 11 elections but that does not mean we should complain until our peace is disturbed. We need to put Liberia first and seek a possible runoff election to keep our peace going,” he noted.

Since the end of the October 10 elections, many candidates, mainly political parties have complained of irregularities.

The opposition Liberty Party is the lead campaigner for a rerun of the electoral process on allegations of irregularities.

But MPC Freeman said a rerun election will in no way help the country.

Freeman, a businessman, said Liberia’s stability is bigger than any individual’s desire and aspirations.

Freeman said in a democracy it is extremely important to conduct free and fair elections to establish the legitimacy of political leaders.

He, however, noted that electronic voting machines (EVMs) need to be introduced in order to improve and strengthen the method of electoral process.

Mr. Freeman said a transition from ballot papers to electronic voting would ensure a free, fair and transparent voting process.

It is the MPC leader’s first public statement since he participated in the October 10 elections.

He was among 20 candidates, who contested the Liberian presidency to succeed President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Freeman, a businessman turned politician, said the digital voting system would be much easier and cheaper than the printing of ballot papers for every election.

Mr. Freeman is meanwhile asking all political parties to join in putting pressure on the National Elections Commission to address the issues of fraud and irregularities associated with the first round of voting on October 10.

Recently, the office of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf termed as baseless and unfortunate Unity Party’s claims linking the President to vote irregularities in the October 10 elections.

Presidential Press Secretary Jerolimick Piah, in a statement, said the ruling party’s claims are an attempt to undermine Liberia’s young democracy.

President Sirleaf, immediate past standard bearer of UP, is accused by the party and two other, including the Liberty Party and All Liberia Party of interference in the electoral process in favor of the CDC.

They also accused the President of holding secret meetings with officials of the elections commission to influence the results of the 2017 elections.

Addressing a news conference in Monrovia, Presidential Press Secretary Piah said the allegations fall into the category of hate speech and inciting language.

Mr. Piah said the President has at no time interfered with the electoral process as claimed by officials of the Unity Party and others.