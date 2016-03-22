Liberty Party Refutes Rumors of Party Call For Interim Government

Monrovia – Opposition political party Liberty Party (LP) has dismissed rumors about it going into a deal with the ruling Unity Party (UP) for a possible interim government.

LP Vice Chairman for Political Affairs, Mr. Abraham Darius Dillon, told a local radio station outside Monrovia, Monday, October 30, that the party's stance against election irregularities and massive corruption does not suggest collaboration with UP for an interim government.

“There is no room for interim government in this country, there will be no room. You have an interim government when there is constitutional disruption of the governance of our country like war, the constitution is clear,” Dillon said.

Dillon made reference to Article 64 of the Liberian Constitution and noted that there has not been any constitutional disruption of Liberia's governance system that would introduce an interim leadership.

The LP political affairs vice chair's comments come in the wake of public condemnation on its joint press conference with the All Liberian Party (ALP) and the Unity Party (UP), which was held Sunday, at the UP National Headquarters in Congo Town.

According to Dillon, it was prudent enough for LP to deal with its disenchantment constitutionally and that fraudulent process on the part of the country’s National Election Commission (NEC) amounts to rerun.

“This has forced the party to demand a stay-order on the pending runoff process in the country until the Supreme Court can rundown ruling into the matter,” he stated.

Dillon further registered that UP solidarity with his party has nothing to do with collaboration and the decision for the party to go at the UP headquarters was in the interest of his party and the country as a hold.

He argued that LP will in no way refuse solidarity supports from political parties that see its claims as legitimate.

“The Liberty Party is not in any political collaboration with the Unity Party; we are not in political collaboration with the Unity Party as in pledging political support to UP in the runoff.

“We are before the Supreme Court and the National Election Commissions (NEC) . We are making claims and our claims are legitimate of massive fraud and gross irregularities. ALP and UP have realized that the counts we have are cogent enough and come to lend solidarity support to us. I don’t see how any rational mind will say no,” Dillon noted.

He maintained that their quest for the Supreme Court to place a stay-order on the runoff process is in accordance with the law, since there is limited time for the process to be held.

The LP official further indicated that his party will abide by whatever ruling put forth by the Supreme Court of Liberia.

He stated that his party will only maintain its position against continuity if the election process is fair and void of discrepancy.

Dillon registered his disappointment in the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) for playing a nonsupport role in matter involving its opposition partners.

Despite his previous position of not supporting a third-term bid, of UP, he believed it will not also be good that the LP support an opposition party that is not in its political interest, adding, “We will welcome anybody who sees reason to fall in solidarity with our action so long it is within the confines of the law.”

“CDC as the biggest political party in the opposition has not taken leadership of the opposition. When last you heard that it issued a statement to say ‘Liberty Party is saying something, can you listen.’ CDC only wants support. They had never done what Liberty Party is doing, when CDC had problem with the election of course everyone knew there was traffic here, it was a semblance of war but Liberty Party is calmed,” Dillon intoned.

The LP official also maintained that LP believes President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is manipulating the ongoing electoral process in Liberia.

“President Sirleaf cannot be before international microphone and portray to be this democratic person, who wants to turn over to another democratically elected President out of a process that should truly reflect the desire and will of the people, at the same time calling (Elections) magistrates at her house,” Dillon averred.

He wants the President's interest to be made in the election process other than calling a meeting with election magistrates at her residence.

Dillon meanwhile termed the President's decision to meet with election magistrates at her home as an attempt to influence the Liberian 2017 Presidential elections results.