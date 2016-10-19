MacDella Cooper Promises to Wipe Tears of Ex-soldiers, AFL Widows

Monrovia - The Standard Bearer of the Liberia Restoration Party MacDella Cooper has assured members of the disbanded security personnel and widows of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) of her commitment in making them smile after the 12 years of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Report by J.H. Webster Clayeh

Since the inception of the Unity Party led government, there had been lots of protests from former personnel and widows of the Armed Forces of Liberia for what they called “just benefit”.

Despite been abandoned by the first female President of Liberia, another female politician vying for this year’s presidency has urged them that under her leadership they will not be sidelined adding that she will make sure that their pension benefit will come among the first few things on her agenda.

“You already honored your nation, this is the time that your nation is supposes to honor you”, Presidential Hopeful Copper told former AFL soldiers and AFL widows at their Headquarter on Carey Street in Monrovia on Thursday.

Copper continues: Your pension form had been played with and this will not happen to the next army.

“You need to be honored and I will wipe your tears.”

“The military is going to teach me how to be a commander in chief soon.

Adding up, Esther Myers, the Chairlady of the widows of former AFL soldiers said before President Sirleaf could become president she promised them her full commitment but to their surprise that has not yet come to pass.

Madam Myers added that because of the action of the Sirleaf led government toward them their children are now turned into what she refers to as zogos (streets guys) and prostitutes.

After numerous strikes and exposing themselves in public, she explains that they were made to go to court but unfortunately for the widows, they have been told by the court that their husbands didn't any paper to enable them to get benefits.

“Our husbands never knew that they were going to die, why they will leave us letters?” she asked.

The AFL widow continued: “Most of the Zogos and prostitutes you see today on the streets are armed men children. So, as you have come, we want our husbands' benefits”.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the disbanded AFL soldiers Col. Wolo Nagbe called on President Sirleaf not to see them as “Doe Soldiers” but rather as former soldiers of AFL.

“The armies that are in the barracks right now should they be called Ellen soldiers; we say no they are Liberians soldiers,” Col. Nagbe said.

He added that they are working with the Liberia council of churches and other partners to see that their benefit is paid in full before the end of President Sirleaf’s government.