Alexander Cummings on District Tour of Montserrado County

Monrovia – Fresh off a western tour in Grand Cape Mount, Gpapolu, and Bomi Counties, Alexander B. Cummings, the Standard Bearer of the Alternative National Congress, kicked off a district tour in Monrovia this week.

His latest walk through was in District 8, alongside ANC’s Representative Candidate Johnathan ‘Takun J’ Koffa Wednesday afternoon.

Side by side with partisans and supporters, the youthful Mr. Cummings walked an astounding three hours under the Monrovia heat, shaking hands and engaging with District 8 residents, shop owners, young people and city dwellers.

The energetic Cummings, just yesterday, walked ten miles in 100-degree weather, alongside ANC’s District 9 candidate Fubbi Henries.

Upon arrival, Mr. Johnathan ‘Takun J’ Koffa praised the ANC strong man, Alexander B. Cummings’s ability to inspire young people, stating,

“Mr. Cummings is the Moses the young people of Liberia have been waiting for. They know that he can deliver real results and change the lives of young Liberians. He is the only candidate able to develop our country and bring a brighter future for our youth.”

Beginning on Camp Johnson road, Mr. Cummings was surrounded by thousands of youth, women and men who all have dedicated their support to the former Coca-Cola executive.

Members of the auxiliary group, Cummings first time voters, who were in attendance for the walk through in District 8 said that - “We have chosen Mr. Cummings as our leader because of his clean hands, his ability to speak on the real issues facing Liberians. We believe in his platform to fix our education system and provide jobs to empower young Liberians.”

Mr. Cummings has been a longtime supporter of youth and education in Liberia, he has paid WAEC fees for over 2 ,322 students in 21 schools in Liberia, donated 1 million Liberian Dollars to the University of Liberia Students Union Scholarship drive, provided US$177,650 in financial aid for scholarships for African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU) students and led the construction of a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematic) academic institution in Paynesville, the first of its kind in Liberia.

While in the District, the ANC presidential candidate also visited Johnson Street and City Town Market where he engaged with several business men and women, including Ms. Evelyn a shop owner, who had been in business since 1995, but was increasingly having issues due to Liberia’s hefty tax and regulations, to which Mr. Cummings replied,

“My administration will simplify our tax laws and lessen taxes on Liberian business owners and businesses, to make it easier for you to make money and grow your business. We will also empower Liberians with loans and credit to help get them on their feet. This is just one of the many ways we will support Liberians, grow revenue, and ensure that Liberians are not spectators in their own economy.”, said Cummings.

Mr. Cummings visited Takun J’s home and met old man Flomo, who upon meeting Mr. Cummings grew a huge excitement and expressed his support for Mr. Talk and Do.

“We are behind you Mr. Cummings. You are the only one telling us ‘How’, ‘How’ you will change the country. Mr. Cummings, we love you!” he yelled.

Cummings will continue visiting as many communities, districts and villages as humanly possible to spread his message of change to Liberians.