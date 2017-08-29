Unity Party Releases Manifesto For 2017 Elections

Monrovia – With less than 45 days to the presidential and legislative elections, the ruling Unity Party has released its manifesto under the theme: “Consolidating the Gains and Building a Prosperous Liberia” A Tool to Govern the Country in the Next Six Years If Elected In the Upcoming October 10 Elections.

In its platform, the party vowed to embark on road construction as its major priority, emphasizing that quality infrastructure development remains a significant factor in achieving sustainable economic development.

“The availability and quality of infrastructure remains a significant factor in achieving sustainable economic development. Paved roads, railroads, seaports, telecommunication networks, electricity, etc. are key infrastructures that support the productive sector of the economy,” the manifesto said.

The manifesto further outline that under the UP leadership, Liberia will be a place where every Liberians will achieve and actualize their potential, live a better life and deserve nothing but the best, despite the challenges confronting the country.

“Even though the past 12 years have seen some levels of investment in infrastructure across the country, there are still challenges especially in connecting the rest of the country, among which are paved roads, railroads, seaports, telecommunication networks, electricity as key infrastructure that support the productive sector of the economy,” it reads.

The areas of concerns include the following:

Governing Unity Party further stated that it will continue to focus on major investment in road networks as a key infrastructure development to support the overall economic development of the country.

In addition, the party promised in its platform to battle corruption to the fullest through a radical approach, stressing that it will Setup a special court to expedite the prosecution of corruption cases, strengthen integrity institutions such as the LACC, GAC, IAA, LEITI and PCC to become more aggressive in the fight against corruption.

The ruling establishment vowed to provide an enabling environment where every Liberians will be afforded job opportunities to take care of their families, asserting that the issue of dual currency will be addressed to the fullest to curtail the high exchange rate in the Liberian market.

As part of its commitment, the Unity Party says it remains committed to building a robust security sector that will strengthen various law enforcement institutions to end impunity and violence, noting that it will train, equip and deploy professional law enforcement personnel across the country.

“The Boakai-Nuquay ticket is that ticket that will increase the possibilities for every Liberian to become what he or she aspires to become in a Liberia we desire; a Liberia where every citizen can actualize his or her potential; a Liberia where rule of law and civil liberty are guaranteed; a Liberia where accountability has no exception; a Liberia with a merit system; a Liberia with functional institutions driven by substantive democracy; and a Liberia that prioritizes in investing in human capital and public infrastructure,” the platform averred.

Boakai-Nuquay ticket says it will increase investment in building a robust health system that responds to emergency in the health delivery sector to help boost the health delivery system of the country.