Coalition for Democratic Change Involves LNP in Alleged Assassination Plot

Monrovia - The Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) is not taking the alleged attempt to assassinate its political leader lightly.

To get to the bottom of the matter, the CDC has turned over the three men who claimed they were hired by some top officials of the ruling party to carry out the plot to the Liberia National Police (LNP) to aid with investigation.

The CDC invited the Police and representatives from UNMIL to its headquarters in Congo Town, where they officially handed over the three men.

CDC Secretary General Janga Kowo said the allegation by the trio cannot be underestimated and needs the attention of law enforcers, naming the LNP and the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL).

Prior to the turning over of the alleged assassins, an hour meeting was held between stalwarts of the party and representatives of UNMIL.

Kowo said, “The law enforcement will take control of the matter because it is a grave allegation since the fact that they were contacted to instigate some activities to do harm to the leader of the Coalition for the Democratic Change Senator George Weah.”

He continued: “So we thought because of the gravity of the information, the Police should be involved. Law enforcement authority should be involved; Government of Liberia should be involved, because we are interested in getting to the bottom of this issue, because they are also concerned about their safety.”

Kowo hopes that the Police, UNMIL and other international partners will do a detailed investigation into the matter and that those who are culpable will be brought to justice.

“We are hopeful that they help the Police in the investigation establish the veracity of the revelation they have made, we are hopeful that their presence be protected, because they have vital information for the investigation that you will conduct.”

Receiving the trio, Deputy Commissioner of Police Patrick Sudue said their presence at the CDC headquarter was based on a request made by the party.

“We came to invite the three gentlemen to the headquarter of the Police, so they will be able to explain themselves to the Police Authority, then at which time we will definitely get into the nitty-gritty of their statement and we will launch a transparent investigation.