More Endorsements for Dr. Jones - 18 Communities Pledge Support to MOVEE

Monrovia – “Poverty Doctor” as he is called by supporters and political leader of the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE), Dr. Mills Jones continues to get the support of Liberian people, even amidst controversy around the Code of Conduct.

Report by Edwin G. Genoway, Jr

Residents from all of the 18 communities in District #5 Montserrado County, over the weekend gathered in the police academy community to endorse the presidential bid of Dr. Jones who was in that part of the county to dedicate a newly constructed intellectual center funded by the party (MOVEE).

During the dedication ceremony Dr. Jones urged young people who are the intended users of the center to be mindful and admonished users of the center not to use the place to bring people down or run negative propaganda against others.

He urged them to put Liberia first in all that they saying as no nation has improved or developed from bringing each other down.

"We need to stop tearing each other apart and keep our nation safe, no nation has ever develop because its people are tearing each other apart," he noted.

He also called on the users of the facilities to avoid the crab mentality and hold together and move Liberia forward.

He noted that people need to be happy when others are eager to bring development to the motherland.

"You need to learn how to embrace each other when you find out that someone has developmental mind for the country, let us do away with this crab mentality of bringing people down, because you cannot get there so you should do everything to bring me down, no, that's not good we shouldn't practice that," he advised.

The Police Academy Community was seen dominated by supporters of Dr. Jones in their orange T-shirts as they trooped in their numbers for the ceremony.

In his usual demure voice, Dr. Jones called on Liberians to make a change in leadership that will transform Liberia.

He urged the people of Liberia not pay attention to fake politicians who only make promises because they want power. He wants Liberians’ to elect a leader who has already started to impact the lives Liberians and not be carried away by fake promises.

"When it comes to choosing a leader, like now, it is time for promises, some of them are coming now telling you that you need better market, my question is when did they know that?" he asked.

"We did not have to wait for the president to come and help before we did things, we did not tell you we want to get to the mansion first before we build a better market to prevent you selling under the rain, we have started building and improving the lives of our people already," he stressed.

He used the story of the Good Samaritan in the Bible to convey his message to the people, saying, MOVEE is the Good Samaritan that has taken immediate action to help improve the lives of the people.

"We are the Good Samaritan that refused to pass by and allow the people suffer; we have started to improve the lives of our people since long time ago.”

He frowned on the Congo native politics describing it as divisive.

According to Dr. Jones, vying for the Liberian presidency is not a popularity contest to elect who is popular in Liberia.

"Choosing a president is not a popularity game, I may be a good runner and everyone loves me because I can run and anywhere I go people follow me, but that's does not qualify me as an individual to be president, becoming a president is not a popularity game,"

He also said one being a manager of a company does not qualify them for the presidency, saying, being a manager for a company is different from being a president for a country.

"It doesn't matter whether you have worked for an old company that is older than all of us here, working for a company is different as well," he said.

Reading the endorsement statement during the program, Doris Blamo praised Dr. Jones for contribution in society.

Madam Blamo noted that, "To those who are now preaching the fight against poverty, we say to them, this is not your area. Dr. Jones, we trust you, because that is your area. And this election will be about trust, not empty promises."

She furthered read that, "We believe that Dr. Jones will use those qualities: honesty, fairness, thoughtfulness, trustworthiness, to create a better balance between the high and the low, the poor and the rich, the Doctors and the Zogos, the big business people and the pepper dealer," she said.

She said: "That is the reason why we the people of the 18 communities that make up District #5 in Montserrado County have come to pledge support to your candidacy to become Liberia’s next president come October 10, 2017," she concluded.