‘The Corrupt Endorsing the Corrupt for Protection’ in Post-EJS Liberia, Dr. Tipoteh Says

Monrovia – Presidential Aspirant Dr. Togba-Nah Tipoteh says that the wave of endorsements of government and former warring faction aspirants is the clearest sign to date that the corrupt are endorsing the corrupt to get protection from persecution. Dr.Tipoteh made this statement over the weekend in reacting to the numerous endorsements that are being given to government officials and former warring faction leaders seeking offices through the October 2917 Elections.

In his Statement, Dr. Tipoteh said that although the government itself has declared corruption in government to be too plenty to the point of being a vampire, Legislators and aspirants for the Legislature as well as other opinion leaders are busy giving endorsements to Presidential Aspirants who they want to run the government because when any of these Aspirants gets to run the government then corruption will continue and they who are making the endorsements will be protected as they continue their corrupt practices while the poor suffering people of Liberia continue to suffer.

According to Dr. Tipoteh, all of the bearers of endorsements, including Lawmakers, are for the Rule of Person and not for the Rule of Law because they want to protect themselves against corruption charges and this is why they are also supporting the National Elections Commission (NEC) with all of its unconstitutional practices, like the United States of America citizenship of the Chairman of NEC, the dual citizenship of some presidential candidates, the non-Liberian citizenship of some voters and NEC's preference for the All Liberian Party (ALP), as this Party was being certificated and called a "civilized party". If the unconstitutional actions of NEC are not stopped now, Dr. Tipoteh insisted that the October Elections will not be fair and massive corruption will continue, not to mention the violence that tends to follow unfair elections. Going further, Dr. Tipoteh mentioned that a crisis is definitely in the air because of the corrupt endorsement and NEC problems as well as the problem of aspirants who want to by-pass the Code of Conduct restrictions on government officials who failed to resign on time.

Dr. Tipoteh reminds us all about the simple but powerfully correct expression which says that Prevention is Better Than Cure, so as to get the urgent attention of the people of Liberia and the International Community to take action now to prevent any crisis resulting from unfair elections. While appreciating the International Community for supporting Liberia, especially to end the Civil War, Dr. Tipoteh called upon this Community to stop immediately its support of the ongoing unconstitutional electoral process in Liberia and work together with patriotic Liberians to take actions now to prevent crisis and ensure fair elections in October 2017. Dr. Tipoteh urges Liberians and friends of Liberia to take very seriously what he is saying because he has never been wrong in predicting the outcomes of major problems, due to the fact that what he says is what the vast majority of the people of Liberia are saying. Dr. Tipoteh recalls his prediction for civil war if the Hut Tax was not stopped immediately in the early 1970s and civil war came because the Hut Tax was stopped too late, after the Tolbert Regime. Dr. Tipoteh ended his reaction by bringing to our attention the time of voting when people said “You kill my pa, you kill my ma, i will vote for you and this time when people are also saying you chop, i chop, i will vote for you”.