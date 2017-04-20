Dr. Mills Jones Calls on Liberians to Elect Talented People in Office

Monrovia – The Political leader of the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE), Dr. Joseph Mills Jones has urged Liberians to vote into office talented people who will better their lives instead of voting people he calls tired politicians.

Report by Edwin Genoway, Jr

He acknowledged that government has made some progress but urged Liberians to make a change in leadership, saying, its time for transformation.

“Yes we have made some progress but it is time to transform, it is time for transformation, we must begin with the economy if we want to change the lives of the people and develops the country, strengthen the private sector, boost the economy to ensure those things that needed to be done for the people are carried out, the people need better health care, good schools among others,” he noted.

He said politics in Liberia nowadays is not on a first come first serve level.

“We are not going to give our country to someone who says I was the first to jump in the race, it is not about how long you been in politics but what have you done to improve the lives of the people, a good soldier is not ranked as general because he has stayed long in the army.

“Only a soldier who performs and exhibit leadership can be ranked as general in the army, so those who are crying around here for power and preaching that they been in politics for long should find a place to hide because they have nothing to show,” he noted.

He described the elections as an excellence election that is expected to bring forth people with like minds that will develop and boost the economy of Liberia.

“This election is about excellence and it is about people who have talent, not people who we know have been given the opportunity to serve and they squandered it, the Liberian people are saying they are not going to elect people who have no talent, no more to elect tired politicians back in office, they are the old wine in new bottles and the Liberian people will make that decision,” he noted.

“The election will get rid of all of the mountains, the mountains of corruption, mountains that let the people down. It is the time for those mountains to be removed from the people.”

“We need change and not continuity, you call for change but that change should not allow the same people to be in power, don’t elect people who are tired, they are tired politicians and you telling us it is a charisma, we know them they are still around here, they are the same people in different clothes, they are the old wine in new bottles, go and check their track records that have affected you, that prevents you from living a better life,” he said.

He told hundreds of supporters at program marking his (Dr. Jones) Presidential endorsement ceremony that the MOVEE led government will inspire and create hope for better lives of the Liberian people,

He was endorsed by a religious group under the umbrella Destiny Ministers for Excellence and New Creation family Worship Center, a church that hosts the group.

The head and founder of the group, head Bishop of the New Creation family Worship Center, Bishop Jeremiah Nimely described Dr. Jones as the best candidate among all the others.

Reading the endorsement statement on behalf of the group and the Church, Bishop Nimely said, “Dr. Joseph Mills Jones, after careful examination of all the Presidential aspirants, stands up as the lone Presidential aspirant that bears such credentials. Dr. Jones cares for his fellow citizens. He has indicated that Liberia is a land of possibilities where every Liberian child can live to his/her full potential,” he read.

He said Dr. Jones is a transformational leader whose handprints are clearly seen from the work he did at the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) when he served as Executive Governor.

Members of the Destiny Ministers of Excellence, comprises of pastors, apostles, prophets, bishops and leaders as well as members of 150 Congregational churches of Destiny Ministers of Excellence have resolved to support and endorse the candidacy of the Political Leader and Standard Bearer of the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE), Dr. Jones Mills Jones today.

“We are prepared, when the time comes, to galvanize more support and campaign for you Dr. Jones everywhere to win the October 10, 2017, Presidential election. We will leave no stone unturned, we stand by you, Dr. Jones, for you are the hope of Liberia,” he stated.