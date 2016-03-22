PYJ Describes Boakai’s Support Pronouncement as Philosophical Statement

Monrovia – In the wake of massive criticisms coming from the public towards Nimba County Senator Prince Johnson for what many believe to be his political instability on positions of support and non-support, the senator has spelled out that his statements have been philosophical.

Report by Willie N. Tokpah

Sen. Johnson made specific reference to his recent pronouncement of interest in Vice President Joseph Boakai’s Presidential bid saying he ought not to go against a native Presidential aspirant like the VP.

Speaking Wednesday in Congo Town, Senator Johnson told FrontPage Africa that the statement was philosophical but was taken out of context by his detractors.

“Those people who are talking this are people who took my philosophical statement out of context and I want all Liberian to know that we should not be taken for granted and under estimate our ability to lead this country,” Johnson said.

Senator Prince Johnson who is also the political leader of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction said many people are mistaking him for a politician when he is a former general in politics, saying “only politicians will tell you good morning when it is evening. "

"They have lied so much to our people.”

The Nimba County Senator further stated that instead of maintaining Vice President Boakai, it was time for change and that continuity of the UP Government would not be good for Liberia.

Senator Johnson warned kinsmen of his native homeland Nimba against voting those he termed as ‘Strangers’ when he as one of their own is contesting for the Liberian Presidency.

Nimba is statistically Liberia’s second most populated county and has been eyed by many political figures for the upcoming October’s elections.

He expressed confidence that people of his native land are united and would not venture to vote against him.

“All those politicians who are going to Nimba, I refer to them as strangers in my backyard and if they do not understand politics, let them go and ask Madam Sirleaf who spend so much and had all the ministers from Nimba and at the end of the day, they dumped her and took the money. "

"The people of Nimba County will support me to the end,” Johnson asserted.

He at the same time frowned at the undeveloped state of Liberia attributing it to the lack of passion by current officials of government to do the people’s work.

Senator Johnson noted that this is the reason why promises made to the people of WestPoint and other slum communities across Liberia are yet to be fulfilled by the Unity Party led government.

“Many years back the streets of WestPoint had two drive way, but the street is now narrow because of sea erosion and I wonder why those who claimed to have international contact cannot use that contact to dredge the coast of WestPoint and create a habitable land for the people of WestPoint,” Johnson asserted.

The MDR Political leader terms as extreme wickedness for the plight of affected victims of sea erosion and slum dwellers to be downplayed, pledging his commitment to dredge the Coast of WestPoint if elected as Liberia’s next President.

He termed as regretful for Liberians, especially members of the National Legislature to be embracing statement made by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf during her annual message that corruption was a ‘vampire.’

Senator Johnson further wonders why roads in Liberia Southeastern region continue to remain deplorable when taxes are being collected from citizens.

Meanwhile, the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction Political leader has stated that the upcoming October election would be his last time contesting for the Liberian presidency urging Liberians not to miss the chance of electing a good leader like him.