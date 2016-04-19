Sen. Prince Johnson Picks ‘Unknown’ Woman As Running Mate

Monrovia - The Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction Political Leader and Nimba County Senator Prince Yormie Johnson is back at it once again, flip-flopping in his political stance for the October elections.

Report by Willie N. Tokpah

The Senator on Wednesday, July 5, 2017, announced that he is in the race for the Liberia Presidency, thus endorsing Audrain Smith-Forbes as his running mate for the upcoming elections.

“It is my pleasing duty to announce to the people of Liberia and my beloved people of Nimba County everywhere in Liberia, my running mate in the person of Mrs. Audrain Smith Forbes,” he revealed.

Johnson’s announcement came as a shock to many because he has flirted with some of the major contenders in the race, including Cllr. Brumskine, businessman Benoni Urey, and Vice President Joe Boakai.

Johnson has over the time maintained his strong stance of not supporting a ‘Congau’ leadership, saying it was now time that the native take over the leadership of Liberia.

He, however, registered that Smith-Forbes was born in Liberia and hailed from one of Liberia’s vote-rich counties, Grand Bassa, particularly the settlement of Indiana.

She is said to be the daughter of the late James N. Smith and Rachael Oretha Hills of upper Buchanan and attended the Demonstration Junior and Senior High School in Liberia.

Madam Forbes is an administrator who holds a Bachelor in Psychology and Masters Social work from a US-based university.

The MDR Political leader noted that his selection of Forbes is due to her administrative experience in government and nongovernmental organizations.

“She brings to you many years of experience. She had served in the last five years as consultant and Director General for Technical and Vocational Education Training Program at the Ministry of Youth and Sports.”

“She is also a no-nonsense administrator and for these reasons and much more, I stand here today to present to you the people of Liberia, my sister and my friend, Mrs. Audrain Smith-Forbes as my running mate and next Vice President of the Republic of Liberia,” Johnson intoned.

According to him, the endorsement of Smith-Forbes as his running mate shows that they are prepared for the Liberian presidency and should not be overlooked.

Smith-Forbes has however accepted the endorsement lauding Senator Johnson for her preferment as a running mate.

“Thanks to the people who recommended me and saw in me my undying love for country and my quest to serve the Liberian children who will be the next leaders of this country”

“The mysterious question is; who is she? I promised you, you will get to know who I am."

"But today I stand here to accept the nomination as the Vice Presidential Candidate for our Republic of Liberia and the Vice Standard Bearer for the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction,” Smith Forbes averred.

She named the fight against corruption, nation building, and hard work as things she hopes to push for if the Liberian presidency is entrusted in the hand of her team.

Forbes promised to be humbled and loyal to her political partner, pledging her full support to the party in winning the Liberian Presidency.

Meanwhile, Senator Johnson said with the support of Smith-Forbes, the fight against corruption would be forceful while most underdeveloped sectors of Liberia will experience development.