Disenchanted CDC Members Pledge Support to Rep. Forh

Monrovia – Hundreds of disenchanted members and supporters of the Congress for Democratic Change have vowed to canvass throughout district number sixteen to support the candidacy of Montserrado County Representative Edward Forh in the ensuing October elections.

The 2017 elections are expected to take place in October, 2017, according to the National Elections Commission (NEC).

Rep. Forh was recently defeated in the primary of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) by Mr. Dixon Seeboe.

But in an endorsement statement read on Monday, July 3, 2017 by CDC Deputy Doyen on behalf of Zonal Head Council of District 16, Eric Outland, the citizens said their decision to support Representative Forh over the party’s aspirant Dixon Seeboe is due to the numerous visible developments in the district.

They named the lawmaker’s efforts applied towards the construction of two town halls in the district, the provision of land to the judiciary for the ongoing construction of a court and a police station in St. Paul Bridge as some of Representative Forh’s tangible developments.

According to them, the CDC lawmaker advocated for increment in Redemption Hospital’s budget from zero to US$2 million, and the pavement of the road linking the commercial area of Duala to the Borough of New Kru Town.

They stated that Representative Forh has also played a major role in securing funding from both the government and international partners to safeguard the coastline and the D. Tweh Memorial High School from sea erosion.

The CDC supporters said the Montserrado county lawmaker has also immensely contributing to the human resource development of the district, through the construction of the Bushrod Institute of Technology that is expected to open very soon, and the Bushrod Foundation High School in the district.

“We call you here today to express our disappointment over the recent decision taken at the just ended primary of the CDC for district # 16 in Montserrado County."

"We believe in the representation of our district to help bring sustainable development to our people and as such, we want to use this medium to inform officials and members of the CDC and the Liberian people in general that we have resolved to support incumbent Representative Edward Forh in the ensuing October 2017 elections for the following reasons: his role played in securing the construction of the St. Paul Bridge Public School by the George Soros Foundation, the construction of the Caldwell road drainage through funding from World Bank, the construction of a public library in New Kru Town, the pending construction of the Monbo Town East Public School through the County Development Fund, among others tangibles,” they stated.

They added: “In view of the above, we the disenchanted officials and members of the District # 16 branch of the CDC do hereby overwhelmingly endorse the candidacy of Hon. Edward S. Forh for the Representative position. By this statement of endorsement, we vow to canvass throughout the length and breadth of the district to ensure his election during the October 2017 elections.”

Receiving the endorsement statement, Representative Forh commended the disenchanted CDC members and supporters for the trust and confidence placed in his ability to lead them.

“I cannot over emphasize all of the good things that you have said; some of which I have even forgotten especially the school that we received from the George Soros Foundation. We want to urge all of us-members of CDC and other political parties that the truth crushed to the ground will rise again.

"A light can never be put off and so, in addition with all of these things you have elaborated, we will continue to serve you as your representative; we will continue to do those good things that we’ve started doing even from our childhood. We want to rest assure you that district 16, after October will be the best district in the Republic of Liberia,” he stated.

He assured them that he will contest the ensuing 2017 presidential and legislative elections.

Report by Obediah Johnson