National Muslim Heritage Foundation Endorses Joe Boakai Candidacy

Monrovia - With less than 100 days to the presidential and legislative elections of October 2017, a group under the banner, National Muslim Heritage Foundation (NAMHFO) on Sunday, July 2, 2017, endorsed the presidential bid of Ambassador Joseph Boakai under the theme: “Preserving our Heritage”.

Report by Augustine T. Tweh - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Reading the endorsement statement, the National Coordinator of NAMHFO, Mohamed Bility said NAMHFO believes that Amb. Boakai would be truthful in the discharge of justice to all Liberians, irrespective of tribes, culture or religious affiliation, adding that his level of religious tolerance will keep Liberia peaceful and stable.

“Having carefully scrutinized all presidential aspirants using our selection criteria, Amb. Joseph N. Boakai proved to be the best option for Liberia, simply because of his outstanding moral character, public service, competence, and his astute leadership ability to lead Liberia to sustainable growth and development, ” he said.

According to Bility, NAMHFO decision to endorse Ambassador Boakai is also based on his cultural sensitivity, something he said is in the best interest of the Muslims community.

“During our examination of aspirants, we developed the feeling that Vice President Boakai values peace and unity more than all other aspirants,” he noted.

He assures Muslims that NAMHFO will be a torch bearer to champion the cause that affects them as a community.

The National Coordinator of NAMHFO upon presenting the endorsement statement recommended that Reconciliation, Justice, equality, and peace is what NAMHFO requests under his administration.

“Your Excellency, as we have endorsed you today, rest assured that we will campaign for you, vote for you and support your administration to the best of our abilities; at the same time advocating and ensuring that our community is treated justly. "

"We also request that Reconciliation, Justice, equality, and peace is what we ask for- nothing more or less,” he noted.

Accepting the endorsement statement, Amb. Joseph Nyuma Boakai thanked the NAMHFO for the decision taken to endorse his presidential bid, adding that Liberia cannot be built until Liberians embrace one another in a spirit of brotherhood.

“Thank you for what you have done, thank you for putting Liberia first, thank you for the decision you have made."

"This country is most respected by people, the only people who do not know are ourselves, but we are respected and to be respected more is to embrace one another, we cannot build this country alone,” he said.

He said Liberia belongs to every Liberians and as such under his leadership, every Liberians will be given the opportunity to benefit from the country’s resources.

“This greed that people believe that they have a special entitlement, nobody has a special entitlement. We all are Liberians and we are all entitled to the resources of this country. We all should be given the opportunity to benefit from them,” he added.

Amb. Boakai said he remains confident of religious tolerance, urging Muslims and Christians to employ their faith to serve humanity.

“I always remain confident in among other things, religious tolerance."

"We all serve God the way we want to do, but there is nothing wrong when people serving God the way they want to do."

"The way we serve God is to demonstrate what you do with the God you serve and how you take that to serve humanity,” he averred.

The Political leader of the Unity Party also asserted that under his administration Liberia will serve all Liberians, stressing that his leadership will prioritize a Liberia where Liberians will own the resources and develop their country.

“We are all Liberians, no matter where we are, those people who are living in the villages who have no schools, no clinics, we are under obligation to them."

"We want a Liberia where Liberians will own the resources and develop their country, instead of giving Gold Mines to people. We want Liberians to buy shares and own that gold mine, that’s the kind of Liberia we want,” he acknowledged.

He affirmed that road construction will be the major priority of his government, declaring that the poverty Liberians are going through is due to the lack of good roads.

“My major priority is the construction of roads because without roads you cannot develop a country, most of the poverty we are going through is because of the lack of roads. Some people do not need a government job, they just need a road, if you just open this country up you will see that more people will leave Monrovia,” he avowed.

Also speaking at the endorsement program, the former political leader of the ALL Liberia Coalition Party (ALCOP) Alhaji G.V. Kromah pledged his support to the candidacy of Amb. Boakai, urging him that Liberia is at a critical stage and there are a lot of expectations and anticipation from leadership.

“When you see me here Mr. Vice President, it means that I have decided to be on your side. I am not behind you, I am on your side,” he said.