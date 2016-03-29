Liberia Votes 2017: CDC Gears Up For July 30 Campaign Kickoff

Monrovia - The Congress for Democratic Change seems already prepared for July 31, the date announced by the National Elections Commission for the commencement of campaigning.

Report by Henry Karmo

The party says all of its material and logistics needed for the campaign are already in the country.

The disclosure was made by the CDC vice standard bearer, Senator Jewel Howard Taylor, over the weekend when she displayed 35 vehicles and 300 motorbikes.

She said the cars and bikes are the CDC’s initial consignment that will be dispatched to the counties to begin the groundwork for the party’s victory in October.

“I want to remind us partisans of the CDC that this indeed is our time and so we need vehicles and motorbikes, but most importantly we need each of you out in the field on Election Day to cast your ballot. There is lot of work that needs to be done but I believe we are ready, prepare for this battle because all of our campaign materials are in the country.”

The Bong County Senator promised that the CDC will not to leave any stone unturned as they will engage in a Jehovah Witness style campaign, going to houses, towns, and villages.

“This struggle is not only about us taking the mantle of authority but about our brothers and sisters in the rural counties whose future depends on the decisions that we make here every day.”

For his part, the chairman of the Coalition, Nathaniel McGill, said critics have from the beginning doubted the survival of the coalition between the CDC, NPP and the LPDP but they have been proven wrong by the success they continue to achieve in unity.

He believes the CDC does not need more than a month to campaign to win a first round victory as a result of the level of work that has been done by the party over the past three elections.

“Many people believe they can cheat CDC but the message we are sending is that what happened in 2005 and 2011 will never be repeated and this election is a first round election and we will retire the Unity Party.”

He thanked partisans for their contributions which, he said, has led to the procurement of the logistics.

“We don’t have money but we can get what we want. We are not going to hold any rally until the campaign starts and with your support, we believe that the CDC can win the first round and the only party that can win UP is the CDC.”