‘He Has the Ability’: Dr. Mills Jones Names Rev. Dr. Sam Reeves His VP Pick

Monrovia - Former Central Bank of Liberia Governor Dr. J. Mills Jones late Tuesday named the pastor of the Providence Baptist Church as his running mate in the upcoming presidential elections in Liberia.

FrontPageAfrica first reported Monday that Rev. Dr. Reeves had been asked by Dr. Jones to be his running mate.

Sources have said that the clergyman has reportedly asked the church’s deacon board for a leave of absence although it is unclear whether it has been granted or whether he plans to step down permanently from the church.

In making his choice public Tuesday, the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE) standard bearer told scores of supporters at the party’s headquarters that the Rev. Dr. Samuel B. Reeves was the perfect partner for the journey ahead. “It is my pleasure to announce that I have selected Dr. Samuel Reeves to serve as Vice Standard bearer of the Movement for Economic Empowerment, because he is a Liberian whose stands for social justice, a Liberian who stand for peace and a Liberian who stand for development,” Dr. Jones said.

Dr. Jones added: “Dr. Samuel Reeves has the ability to be a partner in progress so that at the end of the day we will be able to say that he was part of the administration not just the Vice President”

Dr. Jones, stepped down from his position after serving two terms as Governor of CBL in March 2016 has come under fire over possible violation of the Code of Conduct but has remained defiant in his quest for the presidency.

Rev. Dr. Reeves who has been Providence’s Pastor since 2006, served as Co-Pastor of the Madison Square Church in Grand Rapids, Michigan, United States of America prior to returning home.

In May, President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf appointed Dr. Reeves as Co-Chairman to the Board of Trustees of the Grand Bassa Community College (GBCC).

Accepting the challenge Tuesday, Rev. Dr. Reeves said a new day is about to dawn for Liberia. “The future is now, it is time for meaningful change, a new day has come for Liberia.”

