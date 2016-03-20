UP National Youth Congress Doubts Korkoya Credibility to Conduct October Elections

Monrovia - The credibility of the chairman of the National Elections Commission (NEC) has come under questioning as the country is left with less than 140 days to go to the polls.

Report by Augustine T. Tweh - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Cllr. Jerome Korkoya has come under a barrage of criticisms for the recent statement made that every Liberians with a valid voter registration card will be allowed to vote on elections day, regardless of whether their names appear on the final voters’ list.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at the Unity Party National Headquarters, Curtis V. Dorley, National Vice Chairman for Youth Affairs of the UP National Youth Congress said the Youth Congress of the UP is seriously worried about the statement emanating from the Chairman of the NEC, adding that the statement has cast doubts over the credibility of the entire electoral process.

“We strongly reject the statement from the NEC chairman and call on him to retract such statement."

"We are also calling on the NEC to ensure that all the possible measures are taken to correct the wrongs made on the voter roster before the day of polling,” he said.

Mr. Dorley added that exhibition is intended to correct mistakes made during the VR process, and it is unfortunate for the NEC to discourage voters about the process, something he said Liberians have spent their hard earned money for.

“It is our understanding that the Liberian people have spent US$ 2.5 million on the exhibition process to correct the mistakes made during the VR process. "

"These mistakes we are talking about include omission of names from the VR roster, the omission of photos and others,” he asserted.

The Vice Chairman also noted that the statement has triggered fear in some political actors and the public, especially where several criminal minded persons were arrested, charged and sent to court for doing unauthorized voter registration in their homes and other places.

He also said the national youth congress has observed that there are several voter registration centers that have the same code in the NEC database.

“We are of the opinion that it will be a tedious task for polling staff to examine the validity of each and every voter registration card that will be presented on the day of voting because of the immense pressure they will be under to ensure everyone present vote.

"This and other irregularities are creating volumes of reasons why we are concerned and seriously casting doubts on the ability of Cllr. Korkoya and other commissioners to conduct these elections” he averred.

He further used the occasion to call on the NEC to muster the courage to tell the country and its international partners the magnitude of the challenges faced by the institution to find possible solutions.

“We call on the elections commission to muster the courage to tell the Liberian people and the International Community the magnitude of the problems they are faced with so that together we all can find a solution to those problems."

"We must do all to protect the hard earned peace and democracy the country enjoys today,” he averred.

The UP Youth Congress also called on President Sirleaf to take swift decision to approve the amendment of the COC submitted to her office by the national legislature to ensure that confusion and conflict are avoided in the implementation of the Code of Conduct.

“Adhering to the COC is also a concern for the UP Youth Congress as it is a law that has been enacted, approved and published into handbill. We think that the appropriate measures should be taken by all sides to ensure that confusion and conflict are avoided in the implementation of the code of conduct,” he lauded.