Business Women in Liberia Undecided Over to Vote as Next President

Monrovia - Liberia is 110 days away from elections and there are still undecided voters, despite having over 20 candidates in the Presidential race.

Women in 2014, according to the National Elections Commission Voters Registration Update (2014), constituted 48% of registered voters.

The Elections Commission is yet to update its current data accumulated from the 2017 registration exercise.

A FrontPageAfrica visit to Ma Juah and Waterside markets met women attentively selling used clothes, meat, and food items.

Many market women between the ages of 30-60 years told FPA they’re yet to decide who to vote for as President in October.

They have voting cards but said the current economic situation is frustrating and they’ve therefore decided to not support any candidate until Election Day.

Though some of them support Vice President Joseph Boakai, Senator George Weah, Alexander Cummings, the majority hasn't decided on whom to vote during the polls.

Elizabeth Mills is a used clothes seller. She sells second-hand underwear for women.

She told FPA, “For now, I don’t know who I’m voting for, so I have to think about it because I know I will go the polls to vote, but now nobody on my mind.”

Marie Thomas lives in Matadi in Sinkor, Monrovia. She said,

“I really don’t know who I'm voting for because I want God to touch my heart before I vote. I’m still searching for the right person and I don’t know who to vote for, I'm still thinking.”

Adee Boto, another marketer told FrontPageAfrica, “I don’t have a candidate yet, but I don’t know who I’m voting for; I don’t even listen to the radio. Election coming, the US exchange is just climbing high, market is not going at all. I’m still looking if I find a good candidate I will vote for.”

Caroline Tokpa is also confused and hasn’t decided on a candidate of her choice yet.

“I’m confused about the election. The first time we voted woman and I don’t know who to vote for. I only went and registered, but voting for Boakai is like the same wine in new bottle.”

“I'm going to vote but I haven't made up my mind and all can say is that I want an election that will be free and fair,” Grace Kpangbai alias Mama G.

Peaceful Election

Kpangbai recommends that the international community form a major part of the election so that the country can have a peaceful, free and fair election.

“Let the international community come in because we don't want to run with our loads on our head, look at the U.S rate, we want someone that will seek our interest, plenty aspirants have come here but I haven’t decided this coming election,” she said.

Ciapha Ma: “Yes, I’m going to vote for my country, but I don’t know yet who I’m voting for, but I hope God Himself decides on our next leader, but for now, I don’t have any idea of who I’m voting for.”

Rebecca Brown: “I have my voting card and I have decided in my heart who I’m voting for and I know the person is capable. They will lead the country; this coming election I hope that Government improves development and jobs opportunities for the young people.”

Rose J. Momo: “I live in Barnesville and I do my business at Juan market. I have my voter registration card, my vote is my secret and when the time comes, I will vote. All we pray for is a peaceful election, but whoever God chooses for us will be fine.”