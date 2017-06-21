Rep. Karmo Files Writ of Objection Against Rep.Snowe Bid to Contest in Bomi County

Bomi County - Representative Samuel Gayah Karmo (UP-District 1 Bomi County) is calling for the prosecution of Representative Edwin Snowe (UP-District 6 Montserrado County) for fraud and criminal acts willfully and intentionally committed.

Report by Henry Karmo

The Bomi County lawmaker has also filed to the National Elections Commission (NEC) a complaint of objection calling on the election body to delete the name of Representative Snowe from the list of voter registration centers, including all other voter registration centers within district 1, Senjeh District and the entire Bomi County.

In his complaint entitled cause of action objects to the registration of Representative Edwin Melvin Snowe, he noted that Snowe of registering at the Weakama Public School, Senjeh District, and Bomi County with code Center 03067 Bomi County.

Rep. Karmo argued that Representative Snowe is a legally sitting Representative of district six, Montserrado County having been legally seated as a 73rd member of the Electoral district six Montserrado County is the current chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the House of Representatives and a delegate of the ECOWAS Parliament receiving all benefits, salaries and legislative entitlements as a registered and domiciled members of District 6, Montserrado County.

He also argued that under the circumstances, it is impossible and legally unfounded for a sitting representative legally seated until 2018 to contest in another district, seeking election within the same pendency.

The Bomi County lawmaker who also has a legal background said, Rep. Snowe who is legally seated in Electoral District six, Montserrado County is barred, estopped and precluded from being domiciled in Bomi County for the 2017legislative and Presidential elections.

“Hence, to allow Snowe who is legally domiciled in district six, Montserrado County and receiving legislative entitlements of said, district six claim to be domiciled in Bomi County for the sole purpose of contesting legislative elections in Senjeh District, Bomi Count, is prohibited and in violation of Article 4.2 of the “District Regulations” of NEC, “no electoral district shall cross a County boundary, and electoral districts shall be contiguous as far as practicable.”

He described Snowe as being a political renegade who enjoys flouting the laws of the land and believing that he can go with impunity, especially where he usually demonstrates a pattern of defying decency and common sense in dealing with the public.

He further alleged that Snowe’s action is a classic expression of the “Elephant in the Room” where everybody pretends not to see it.

Karmo believes that Snowe tends to clone himself to fill up an unlawful 74th electoral district constituency or create a make-believe electoral district six branches in a one-year domicile rule under the definition of being a farmer or investor evidence by several Public notices of his farm billboard on the highway.

When contacted Representative Snowe confirmed the complaint filed by the Bomi lawmaker and said he will be represented by his lawyer, Benedict Sannoh.