“I Insist on Accountability, Good Governance” - VP Boakai

Monrovia - Vice President Joseph N. Boakai has called on Africans to look within the Continent for answers to the economic questions facing the peoples of the continent and restated that there are great potentials within our nations that could be used for the economic, political and social advancement of Africa and its people.

Vice President Boakai said when resources are properly utilized for the benefit of any nation and its people there will be no reason for the stagnation of development programs and the high level of poverty saying “I insist on good governance and accountability.”

Vice President Boakai was speaking Monday on Capitol Hill when a 20-man delegation from the Noble Order of Knights and Ladies of Marshall from the Republic of Ghana accompanied by their Liberian counterparts from the Catholic Church in Liberia paid a courtesy call on him.

He went on to stress that the natural resources of Africa and its man power base are enough to improve the living conditions of its people, a release from the Office of the Vice President.

He referred to the Catholic Church as an active supporter of government’s development programs especially in education and health and emphasized that it is what such institutions as the Catholic Church does that help the government attains its goals and objectives, because the promises of government are also kept by these institutions.

On Liberia-Ghana ties, Vice President Boakai said these are two sisterly nations that have a longstanding relationship and thanked the delegation for the visit.

The delegation of the Noble Order of Knights and Ladies of Marshall thanked the Vice President for his support to the Church and said that for development to come to any nation there must be sustained peace such as the one currently enjoyed by Liberians.