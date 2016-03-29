Coalition for Democratic Change Wants Code of Conduct Implemented

Monrovia – Since the Supreme Court handed down its ruling on the Code of Conduct there have been mixed reactions from the public in general and more specifically from actors in the country’s politics.

Report by Henry Karmo - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Many perceived to be victims of articles 5.1 and 5.2 of the law have issued disclaimers.

Some have argued that the verdict on the Code of Conduct as handed down by the Supreme Court does not apply to them and holds no bounds on their political ambitions. For some time this has been a debate in the political corridors of Liberia.

In light of the ongoing debate, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf named members to the Ombudsman who are responsible to hear cases and complaints with regard to the Code of Conduct. However, to many, those named are not qualified enough to head the Ombudsman.

To some extent the debate is gradually simmering with speculations that the government is planning to compromise the law, especially the provision that deals with elections, in order to satisfy certain individuals, but the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) says it will not support such violations by the government.

At a Press conference Monday at the party headquarters in Congotown, Mr. Nathaniel McGill chairman of the CDC, said the party will rally Liberian citizens and political parties to stand for the rule of law.

“If today you suspend certain provisions of the law to satisfy certain people, what happens tomorrow if the election result is given and certain people say they don’t accept the result?

Will you also suspend the election? We must be serious here my people. The law is the law”.

“I don’t believe that the President is interested in doing so (compromising the law). I believe she will stand on the side of the law."

"I am aware that there are individuals around her who want to mislead her to interfere with the laws of the country. Liberia is too big and people should not violate the law because we are not ready to go back to 1990,” McGill said.

The CDC chairman challenged Liberians to respect the laws and seek refuge in the court if anyone feels injured by the law.

“If you are not satisfied go back to the court. If we don’t respect the ruling of the court what will we do if an election result is announced and people refuse to accept it.

“There are potential problems ahead and I hope people attempting to do so will desist."

"I hope madam president you are listening. They are setting you up for failure but I know Madam President will not allow herself to go that route”, McGill said.

Primary will be democratic

In response to rumours and speculation that the party might not hold primaries as seats were being sold to the highest bidder, the CDC chairman told reporters that the party will go for primaries and promised that it will be one of the most democratic processes.

McGill remarked: “Our primary will be one of the most democratic primaries in the history of Liberia."

"We are inviting the International community, the Carter Center and the press, partners to come and observe.

The CDC will not be part of anything that will undermine the rule of law. They know they cannot win election and they want to mislead us to constitutional violation.”