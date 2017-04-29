Unity Party Americas Chapter Donates To Joe Boakai Presidential Bid

Monrovia - Monrovia-Unity Party USA and Canada chapters have donated fifty bags of American parboiled rice to the presidential bid of Vice President Joseph Boakai.

Report by Augustine T. Tweh

The donation took place on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at the Unity Party’s National Headquarters in Congo Town, Montserrado County.

Speaking at the program, Momodu Kemokai, chairman of the American and Canadian chapters said the donation is intended to give partisans of the ruling party a tangible asset to earn life, adding that the USA and Canadian chapters remain committed to supporting the presidential bid of vice president Joseph Boakai.

“The members of the USA and Canada branch have decided to initially contribute fifty (50) bags of American parboiled rice,” he said.

“It is not rice that we are giving to buy votes. Unity Party is above the rice vote politics—we have gone beyond that. We are talking about providing tangibles for our people—tangibles development that will sustain their lives in the long term,” he said.

He also pledged twenty laptop computers for the purpose of setting up an advance internet service center at the Unity Party headquarters to reach out to the youth using social media.

“Apart from the rice, we are pledging twenty (20) laptop computers to set up a social media center here at our party’s headquarters, fully equip and twenty-four hours internet services.

Most of our voters in Liberia are the youths - it is much easier to reach youth via social media like Facebook, Instagram, IMO, and you can reach them easily.

So I believe that if we set up a social media center it will boost our campaign in winning more partisans over to our party,” he asserted.

Kemokai noted that the Unity party-led government has impacted the lives of Liberians in terms of infrastructure development, education, building foreign relations, adding that the party took Liberia from a failed state.

“If people try to argue that this party has ruled the country for twelve years and has done nothing, challenge them.

This government has impacted the lives of the Liberian people, so when the opposition says the Unity Party has done nothing, you can argue and list all the many developments that have occurred under this administration,” he averred.

Kemokai noted that there is a need to support the standard bearer of the Unity Party in the Presidential and General elections of October 2017, declaring that Vice President Joseph Boakai is the most experienced; most qualified most focus and has all the good qualities every country leader should have.

He used the occasion to call on all partisans to rally support around the party’s leadership to be victorious in the pending October elections.

“It is about time for partisans to rise up and support the party, because no political can stand on its own without the contribution of its partisan, either financially or morally.”

Accepting the donation, Unity Party National Youth Leader, Curtis V. Dorley expressed thanks and gratitude to the Unity Party Diaspora partisans for their immense contribution to the party.

Dorley said the donation is meaningful and welcoming, noting that Unity Party is fully prepared to work along with the team in moving the party forward.

“We are very happy about this donation, and one cardinal thing we are doing is, we have a very robust cardinal program that is moving from one community to another community, engaging young people at the different categories and at different institutions.

The executive committee of our party, headed by Wilmot Paye, is pleased with this initiative. He is going to make sure that the items be used for its internal purpose,” he noted.