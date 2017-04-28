Presidential Hopeful Urges Liberians to Rebuild Their Nation

Monrovia – As the presidential and general elections draw near, independent presidential hopeful, James Meazine Gonmiah is urging Liberians to vote wisely, stressing that it is time to rebuild the country.

Speaking at a one-day press conference held at the Veldina Hotel, Kendeja on Friday, April 29, 2017, the presidential hopeful said the time has come to retire old and recycled politicians.

“This will be a new day, when we as a nation, send those who have plundered our resources to prison and not promote.

This will mark the start of a new era in Liberia, making every Liberian have the opportunity to contribute to the development of this nation,” he said.

The presidential aspirant added that if elected, every child will have the opportunity to go school, and not to sell on the streets, noting that no child will go to bed hungry in a country blessed with fertile soil.

The veteran journalist also added that under his administration, Liberia will experience a new day in which corruption will no longer be the hallmark of the day, declaring that his administration, with the support of every Liberian, will construct modern roads and railroads in every county capital and major cities in the country.

“I have a hope in a better Liberia for every Liberian. My vision is the vision of every patriotic Liberians, to see real transformation in this country.

This will be the day in which all of us together, will build this nation, and bring it into the 21st century blazing with electricity and overflowing with clean drinking water.

Let us not look somewhere else for the development of our nation, let us rise up and build our land.”

Gonmiah said as president of Liberia, he will convene a national conference of reconciliation between native Liberians and Americo-Liberians.

Aspirant James Gonmiah further stated that if elected, he will provide quality healthcare for every Liberians, adding that the health sector is a national priority and as such, extraordinary measures will be taken in tackling the health system.

“We will invest in building more hospitals and clinics and equipping them with modern medical equipment. “

“We will train fifty- thousand medical workers, including doctors, nurses, lab and x-ray technicians and dentist. We will introduce national health insurance for everyone within our borders” Aspirant Gonmiah said.

He further added that his administration will also provide quality and inexpensive education through a government financial aid program for all needy Liberian students, and invest in training and retraining teachers.