Macdella Cooper to Lead Union of Liberia Democrats in 2017 Elections

Monrovia - Delegates from the 15 counties at the convention of the Union of Liberia Democrats (ULD) over the weekend elected Ambassador Macdella Cooper along with several other officials to steer the affair of the party for the upcoming October 10, 2017 general and Presidential election and for the next six years.

Report by J.H. Webster Clayeh

The ULD came into being in 2005, with the first standard bearer as Robert Kpoto. Also, in 2011 Jonathon A Manson came in as the standard bearer.

With the male dominant standard bearers since 2015, 2017 convention brought in Ambassador Macdella Cooper as the new party’s standard bearer on a white ballots process.

Giving the state of the party address, the national chairman of ULD Solomon Kahn who got elected on white ballot cautioned his partisans that it was time for the party to work.

“From this convention, ULD is fully prepared for a total redemption. Liberia must be given to the Liberian people at all cost,” Kahn said.

Recalling a story from the holy bible about David and Goliath, he further called on members of the party not to see the ULD as a small party.

“Liberia will be redeemed by the ULD. The party you people called small party,” the National Chairman of ULD said.

Addressing delegates after winning on a white ballot, Macdella Cooper said her coming into the Presidential race was to see Liberia moving in the right direction.

With the recent victory by Francis Sackila Nyumalin, ULD’s candidate during the Lofa County district #1 by-election Madam Cooper stressed that the party can win the upcoming Presidential election.

“We have a war to win, we have a battle to fight and we are going to win. ULD is going to be a wining party,” the ULD political leader said.

Amb. Cooper assured her partisans that under her leadership as President of Liberia, she would reconcile everyone Liberian.

“I am not interested in tribal politics; I am interested in celebrating the tribes of every individual at the same time. I believe that Liberia belongs to all Liberians,” she said.

She added: “I want to build a Liberia where every child will have the right to free education.

I want a Liberia where every mother, every father and every young person will have access to a medical institution or health care.

I want to see a Liberia where there will be access to electricity to enable Liberians work while it is dark.

I want a Liberia that will benefit all Liberians. I want a Liberia where our foreign neighbors and friends around the World will be happy to come and spend their money”.

According to Cooper, she joined the party because she’s confident that the party would produce the next President.

“I want good leadership for this country and this is what I pledged to surround myself with a good party that I see a potential for great leadership,” she said.