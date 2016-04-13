CDC Issues Disclaimer on Mulbah Morlu’s Position on Jerome Korkoya

Monrovia -The Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has issued a disclaimer against a statement of support by Mulbah Morlu to the embattled National Election Commission (NEC) Chairman, Cllr. Jerome Korkoya.

Report by Henry Karmo - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The disclaimer comes a day after a statement of support from 10 political parties was issued in support of the NEC Chairman.

It’s been alleged that a tidy sum of money was passed around for the press conference of support. Morlu could not be reached for comment.

Morlu is on record for lying he met former US President Barack Obama in Ghana in 2009.

Representative Moses Kollie, chairman of the CDC Governing Council in a telephone interview with FrontPageAfrica on Tuesday said, the coalition is not part of any statement of support for the embattled NEC Chairman.

“We did not sanction that statement. We are a coalition and if there was any statement of such, it will be a decision of the governing council and as far as I know we have not met on the matter,” he said.

“So for someone to claim that a position of support is from the CDC is false.”

The governing council, which is the final decision-making body of the CDC, is made up of chairs from the three political parties in the coalition.

On Monday April 18, 2017, ten political parties including; the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Union of Liberian Democratic (ULD) Movement for Progressive Change (MPC), All Liberian Coalition Party (ALCOP), Change Democratic Action (CDA) New Liberian Party (NLP) and the Victory for Change Party (VCP) issued a statement of support for Cllr. Korkoya.

The statement came following a slew of allegations that he possesses an American passport which is a violation of the Liberian Constitution and the new Elections Law.

In the statement issued on Monday by the parties and read by Mr. Mulbah Morlu of the CDC, it stated:

“The following signatories authorizing the release of this statement, being political parties sanctioned by their respective leaderships, herewith express an undaunted resolution to remaining viable partners in fostering the sustainable implementation of the 2017 General and Presidential elections timetable, which is being conducted under the Chairmanship of Cllr. Jerome Korkoya."

“The following political parties, being seized of the obligation to continually support and advocate for a peaceful and credible conduct of the 2017 general and presidential elections, henceforth interpret calls for the resignation of the current Elections Commission Chairman as untimely, counterproductive, and ill-advised.”