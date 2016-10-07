'Only UPP Collaboration Can Bring Surety to Liberia's Economy'

Monrovia - Liberia’s presidential hopeful, McDonald Wento, says Liberia’s economy cannot improve without the consideration of agricultural productivity, which he said remains a serious concern.

According to Wento, healthcare, education and business, amongst others can be at their best if agriculture was highly prioritized.

“We just came from a meeting where we talked about the economic policy of Liberia. Education and healthcare will be supported through agriculture in our tenure, but if we don’t go to the poll to elect us, all our efforts will be in vain,” McDonald Wento, Political Leader of the United People’s Party

The Liberian politician believes only United People’s Party (UPP) is prepared to take the mantle of Liberia and lead Liberians to victory.

“We know our country; we know the situation within our country."

"We know what is unfolding; we have had interactive discussion with the people and know the problem."

"We will not have come today without knowing the problem of the people and understanding what the problem is, and say we want to take state power,” said McDonald Wento, Political leader of the United People’s Party.

Mr. Wento said there was no way any presidential aspirant could be successful in bringing about change and development without knowing the problems faced by the people and working with them in addressing those challenges.

He wants political parties, civil societies and Liberians at large to join efforts with the UPP for the 2017 elections.

Mr. Wento believes, only a UPP Collaboration can bring surety about economic freedom and good governance.

“This collaboration, the UPP collaboration will assure the Liberian people a change, will work for the Liberian people, will serve the Liberian people and will lead the Liberian people,” Wento said.

According to him, the change Liberians hope to achieve can only be realized if citizens register to vote in the 2017 elections.

He named the voters’ registration exercise as the beginning of change for Liberians.

“You cannot make the change that we want today if you don’t go to register. I want to call on all Liberian to register and also encourage your friends to register,” he said.

The UPP political leader was speaking Thursday when he was honor by the African Journalist Association in Monrovia.

The African Journalist Association is based in Nairobi, Kenya with focus on the promotion of social justice, good governance and democracy in Africa as well as building the capacities of journalists within the African continent.

Presenting the honor to McDanold Wento, African Journalist Association Regional Coordinator in Liberia, Roosevelt Giko said Wento has worked tirelessly in promoting social justice in Africa and as such, he deserves an honor.

Giko noted that the leadership style exhibited by Wento over the years clearly demonstrates his ability to uphold governance, and democracy in Liberia.

“For the year 2017, we submitted several names and the names of too many political actors were vetted but McDonald Wento was seen as the favorite,’ Giko said.

The Liberian journalist noted that Wento selection was based on his passion for humanity, contribution to job creation and helping in building human resource capacity across Liberia.

According to him, Wento was one person who stood firm in identifying with Liberians in the midst of challenges, through kind and cash during the deadly Ebola crisis in the country.

“We have come today to recognize an astute personality who has significantly contributed to national development and national reconciliation.

Let this serve as motivation in continuing to do what you are doing for the people of this country,” Giko asserted.

The African Journalist Association Regional Coordinator warned media outlets against negativities during the 2017 election process and encourage them to promote peace and tranquility where Liberians will benefit from human resource capacity growth and job creation.

Wento is recognized by his supporters for his leadership exhibited in the Liberian Timber industry where he accordingly created jobs for several jobless Liberians, said Giko during the honoring ceremony.

In another development, some partisans of the United People’s Party have expressed frustration over the lack of immigration personnel at various centers across the country.

Marie Gbassie told FrontPageAfrica Thursday that the lack of Bureau of Immigration and Naturalization officers at voters registration centers possess threats to the conduct of free and fair elections.

Marie said the absence of BIN officers will create an avenue for non-Liberians to participate in the country’s election.

“NEC should have Immigration people posted at all voters’ registration centers because those who are during the registration might not be able to identify people who are not Liberians,” Gbassie said.

This, Gbassie said, might lead to fraud during the upcoming elections, calling on the NEC to consider working with BIN officers for a free and successful election.