ALP Questions Sawyer Neutrality at National Elections Commission

Monrovia –The All Liberian Party (ALP) says it will not participate in any electoral forum that will usurp National Election Commission’s role.

ALP said, it is deeply disturbed by the declaration of President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf in her Annual Message wherein the service of Dr. Amos Claudius Sawyer, to be engaged in matters pertaining to the 2017 Presidential and Representative Elections.

“ALP hereby declares that it will not adhere, nor participate, in any role that Dr. Sawyer plays in the electoral process.

Indeed, the NEC is singularly poised to play its rightful constitutional role at this crucial time, and this failed government should serve the public interest by sideling itself and observe the progress of the NEC,” ALP said.

In the delivery of her Annual Message to the 53rd Legislature on Monday, January 23, 1017, President Sirleaf stated: “As we move toward the greatest test of our democracy, the coming elections, we note that despite calls from the National Elections Commission, campaigning for the 2017 elections seems well under way.

As we prepare for open campaigning in a few months, I propose a two-day electoral forum, with all political parties and registered independent presidential candidates, to discuss issues pertaining to the electoral process and arrive at a common ground for the campaign and its aftermath.

I have asked Dr. Amos Sawyer, Chairman of the Governance Commission, to convene the meeting.

Apart from having played a leadership role in crafting the current Constitution, he presided over the Interim Government of National Unity and has served as election monitor in multiple places on the continent. He will be the best person to lead such a process.

As soon as we work out logistics, in the next few days, Dr. Sawyer will be asked to proceed.”

The ALP is requesting that this decision, as announced by the President, be rescinded with immediate effect.

The party of businessman Benoni Urey intimated that Dr. Sawyer does not carry the profile of an impartial actor in Liberian politics, nor has he demonstrated the capacity of orchestrating good governance in the affairs of the Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf government.

ALP said Dr. Sawyer’s failure to show efficacy in the affairs of good governance is a clear indication that he will not be competent in matters of the electoral process.

“ALP would like to express its strongest opposition to this interference in the affairs and constitutional powers granted the National Elections Commission-NEC.”