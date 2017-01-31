Lack of Logistics a Major Issue as Liberians Register to Vote for 2017 Elections

Monrovia - Liberians have begun voter registration ahead of this year’s presidential and legislative elections scheduled for October. The exercise, which commenced about 08:00am local time, will run until March 7, 2017.

Selma Lomax |selma.lomax@frontpageafricaonline, Bettie Johnson-Mbayo, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , Edwin Genoway, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Some 2.8 million Liberians from age of 18 are expected to register in the country's 15 counties.

In the 2011 elections, only 1, 798,930 voters out of 4,092,31 registered to cast their votes.

Turnout will be key in this year’s elections with multiple political parties eyeing the presidency and the large number of legislative seats up for grabs.

Officials of the National Elections Commission began setting up shop as early as 6am but by midday some centers were still struggling to put their house in order.

At the Barnes Foundation School, in Lakpazee Sinkor, a lack of communication between NEC officials and school authorities got things off to a rocky start as the school initially rejected the idea of the facility being used as a voter registration center. Authorities said the they could not allow the process to start because NEC had not informed them that their campus was being used. A NEC representative declined to comment when an FPA reporter sought clarity.

In Gbarnga, Bong County, residents began queuing up early at various registration centers to register.

Adam Weah, 27, was proud to exercise his right. “I am here to register so that I can use my franchise to vote for whoever I decide to vote." Weah, a resident of Millionaire Quarter Community in Gbarnga had gone to register at the David Kuyoun Sport Stadium, one of the registration centers in the county’s capital.

At the William V.S. Tubman Gray High School, another polling center in Gbarnga, another voter said he had been in line since 6:35am, waiting for officials and materials, and was glad to be finally able to get the process off his back.

In Handi, a town behind the St. Paul River in Fuamah District, voting materials had not arrived as midday neared. Center workers say they were still expecting some to arrive.

When FrontPage FrontPageAfrica contacted the lower Bong Magistrate of NEC, Bassie Kparngbai, via mobile phone, he could not confirm or deny reports about delay in the arrival of voting materials in Handi. "Whether or not voting items arrived on time, all I can say is things are moving on gradually."

FrontPageAfrica reporters noticed registration centers unable to carry on due to lack of cameras, cutters and markers.

Voters at the Apostle Building Foundation in Oldest Congo Town registration code 30240, A. Glenn 12street. code 30349, Lutheran International school system, of Rymand Field, Fiamah with code 30378, the Barnes Foundation Lakpazee community( two centers, code 30380 and 30381), New Matadi Community School in New Matadi Estate with code 30404 were all short of cutters and cameras.

I came twice and it shows that the NEC isn't ready to start the process so i'm leaving and will be back tomorrow, Sam Blayon, who had showed up since 6am lamented to FPA.

Alfred Sesay, another area resident said: “I came and awaited the Camera to be change because when we came we were told that the camera has problem so they are sending to the headquarter for camera, but I'm waiting till 3pm if they don’t start then I will do it another day.

Cecelia Passawe, a bitterball seller in Lakpazee, had her mind or more pressing matters: "I won't do registration because there was no better result for my last voting i did, today my children are out of school because I can’t afford the U.S dollars they asked us to pay their fees in so, I am not doing registration and I won't vote”.

Dafre Lagufre of District #9 lamented that logistical issues are poised to dampen turnout. “The happening today, have the propensity of reducing the dying voters’ appetites. It could cause us a lot again to convince the majority who went out to register and NEC wasn't prepare. Imagine the rural areas, what will come out of them in this case. If we don't Hold NEC feet to correct this huge mistake, trust me there will be a fall in the middle and the only way this will happen except the Representative Aspirants and Candidates sit down and do nothing about this.”

Princess Nagbe- a first time voter was happy to register but like others, she too had reservations and frustration. "This is my first time voting and I am happy because I know it is the right decision, but since I came on the line this morning, the NEC polling staff haven't started and its already 1pm.”