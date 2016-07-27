Alexander Cummings Promises to Salvage Liberia’s Economy

Monrovia – Former Coca-Cola Executive Alexander Cummings says 170 years of independence is too long a time for Liberians to continue making the wrong choices at the polls by electing people who continue to fail them with lofty promises and poor and ineffective deliverables.

Addressing his first major introductory rally in the Liberian capital Friday, January 27, Cummings lamented that Liberians were fed up.

“You are tired of hearing the same false promises. If you keep electing people with the same experience; we are not going to get different results,” he said.

Earlier Cummings warned: “Hunger and poverty knows no tribe. It doesn’t care if you’re Bassa, Gio or Kpelle.

Liberia is for all Liberians, and we’ve moved past that time in our country. We are proud of tradition, but it shouldn’t get in the way of progress, it should not get in the way of creating a better and prosperous Liberia, for every Liberian.”

He asserted that the impending election is for “Liberians that care about themselves, their country and making a better life for their families.”

Cummings, a well knowledgeable corporate executive boosted about his experience, love for country and its people and his commitment to delivering what he termed as ‘real results’.

“I am devoted and passionate about changing the lives of the Liberian people and making Liberia a country that we can all be proud of. A Liberia that we deserve,” he said.

Giving hope to his supporters, Cummings stressed that Liberians deserve to succeed, be able to feed their families, and educate their children.

Cummings has frequently repeated his strategy to salvage Liberia’s struggling economy and improve basic social amenities which according him are basic human right - electricity and running water.

“But only us, Liberians, can make that possible, and we must work for and towards it,” he said.

Emphasizing the failed promises of politicians, he said people promise to make Liberia a better place, but always come up short, always taking a little bit too long.

“I think 170 years is a long time for people to still be getting it wrong. It’s time we take ownership of our country. We have to build the Liberia that we want to live in. We have to build the house we want to live in,” he said.

Cummings insists that the election of an administration that truly cares about the Liberian people is the remedy a s he outlined the failure of government to improve its citizens lives.

“A government cannot see it’s people living without light for 170 years and says it loves you. I think you are tired of hearing the same false promises. You must ask yourselves what have they really done for you?”

He added that Liberians must play a key role at the poll by selecting who will deliver on their promises.

“Our government will prioritize resource and revenue and mobilization. Our government will work for the people and with the people, in rebuilding a new Liberia,” he promised.

Cummings assured that his administration will create jobs by prioritizing infrastructure development by investing in reliable and widespread electricity, running water and roads, create jobs for millions of Liberians.

He said strengthening the private sector and developing infrastructure will attract investment to the country which will limit the pressure on children that are selling on the streets.

Outlining his plans education, health and agriculture, he said his government will work to make school affordable by focusing on adult education, vocational training so that when jobs are created, Liberians can fill those positions.

“Companies should not come here and hire foreigners for technical and management positions. It should go to qualified Liberians and that begins with education. That is the only way policies like the Liberianization Policy can work,” he said.

For health, the ANC leader said priority will be given to preventative and primary healthcare and his administration will work hard to ensure that all Liberian children have access to immunizations—especially those who cannot afford it.

The Alternative National Congress (ANC) political leader declared that under his watch as President of Liberia, the ANC government will provide different and better results for the Liberian people and create jobs for millions of Liberians by strengthening the private sector and tackling corruption.

“Our mission and vision is to put Liberia first and we will do that by putting Liberian businesses first. I believe that working together we can change this country if we believe in ourselves,” Cummings said.

"I will be server on corruption; no more monkey work baboon draw and we will punish people guilty of corruption.”

The former Coco Cola executive averred that changes can only happen when the government and its officials are held accountable while referencing President Sirlef annual message.

“An Alexander Cummings Presidency will strengthen the president’s proposed special anti-corruption court and establish the enforcement mechanisms to hold corrupt officials to account. Fraud, abuse of office and playing by your own rules will not be tolerated,” he said.

The ANC leader’s pledge comes amid a recent wave of massive corruption allegations sweeping the ruling Unity Party-led government.

Cummings who is regarded as a political newcomer in Liberian politics had been engaging Liberians from all walks of life with his developmental initiatives and economic empowerment.

Speaking earlier before the huge crowd, Unisys Barchue, ANC National Vice Chair for Political Affairs, said “ For too long our opponents have said our candidate is new, so today we have decided to show force; as I speak to you we are right now, we are overwhelmed by the crowd.

In April, the ANC lifted Cummings as its political leader during the party’s convention in Bensonville.

The ANC, like most of the over 20 political parties have been declaring that it is open to coalition but a lot of the so-called big name politicians have been reluctant to mend fences and join forces.

Cummings who has not hidden his late entry in the race as a lapse has been working the various constituencies across the country and playing to his strength as a political outsider with business and economic experience to lift Liberia out of its economic decline.

The ANC is looking to cement its popularity ahead the elections amid sentiments about its standard bearer’s. Some argue that Cummings has come to Liberian politics late, something that would hinder his chances to replacing President Ellen Johnson.

“This election is not about how long someone has been in politics, or how popular you think you may be. It’s not about where you come from. This election isn’t about those things,” he told his supporters at the ATS.

And his supporters and party officials agree.

“We have buses in the field. This is a Montserrado rally, a five-district rally. The writing is on the wall,” Unisys averred."

“Some of our opposition colleagues have been discounting us during negotiations because they say we are new."

"We have worked overtime and we have the strategy and manpower and it's being established that this country does not need too much politics. Our candidate has done business and management. We here today as a show of strength this is a Montserrado rally".

The rally was graced by Liberian Hipco musicians Takun J, who is rumored to be running on the ANC’s ticket for the Montserrado County District #8 seat, Nassie Man, Mr. Smith and Kanvee Adams. District #8 is currently being represented by Representative Acarous Moses Gray (CDC).