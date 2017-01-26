Alex Cummings: '170 Years – A Long Time for Liberia to Keep Getting it Wrong'

Monrovia - Former Coca Cola Executive Mr. Alexander Cummings says 170 years of independence is too long a time for Liberians to continue to making the wrong choices at the polls by electing people who continue to fail them with lofty promises and poor and ineffective deliverables.

Addressing his first major introductory rally in the Liberian capital Friday, lamented that Liberians are fed up. “You are tired of hearing the same false promises. If you keep electing people with the same experience; we are not going to get different results.”

The Alternative National Congress(ANC) leader declared that under his watch, the ANC government will provide different and better results for the Liberian people we will create jobs for millions of Liberians by strengthen the private sector and tacking corruption

Said Mr. Cummings: “Our mission and vision is to put Liberia first and we will do that by putting Liberian businesses first. I believe that working together we can change this country if we believe in ourselves Cummings concludes statement. I will be server on corruption; no more monkey work baboon draw and we will punish people guilty of corruption.”

The ANC leader’s pledge comes amid a recent wave of massive corruption allegations sweeping the ruling Unity Party-led government.

Sebastian Muah was forced to resign his position as head of the Liberia Telecommunications Corporation(LIBTELCO) and the Ministry of Finance is currently embroiled in a massive corruption dragnet with several senior officials under suspension.

This week, another FrontPageAfrica exclusive report citing an internal audit discovered how some members of the House of Representatives cunningly setup a firm to win the contract for the construction of the Bong County Technical College (BCTC) is sending shock waves.

The audit report, a copy of which is in the possession of FrontPageAfrica, sates that Tyler owns 7.5% shares, Maryland County lawmaker Chambers has 7.5% shares, and former Representative Murray has 15% shares and a Chinese National, Lian Zhi owns 70 percent shares.

Amongst other things, the audit found that on October 21, 2010, a contract worth US$4,394,776.97 was entered into between the Project Management Committee (PMC) of Bong County as the ‘owner’ and the Liberia China United Investment Group as the contractor to construct a twin–wing two story building, located in Gbarnga city, to be used for academic and administrative purposes by the College.

Chambers has acknowledge ownership in the investment. “Basically I have lost everything in this company in which I invested a couple of thousand dollars for me it doesn’t matter,” the CDC lawmaker told reporters Thursday.

Cummings aides say their candidate is looking to set himself apart as the anti-corruption candidate in a nation desperate for strong leadership on governance, transparency and accountability. “This is a man who led a major company in corporate America and walked away unscathed,” one aide said Friday.