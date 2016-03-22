Vice President Boakai Faces Catch-22 Over Running Mate

Gbarnga, Bong County - Liberia’s central county, Bong County, with one of the highest populations that influences electoral results is becoming a hot spot for most presidential aspirants ahead of the October elections.

Kicking the ball rolling, soccer legend George Weah, in a well calculated decision lifted the hand of Bong Senator, Jewel Howard-Taylor, wife of former warlord Charles Taylor whose rebel base was located in Gbartala, Bong County.

Mr. Taylor made Bong’s capital, Gbarnga, the capital city for Greater Liberia. Many Bong citizens believe that Jewel was immensely voted as Senator due to the influence her former husband had on the county.

The area of the county measures 8,772 square kilometers (3,387 sq/mi). As of the 2008 Census, it had a population of 328,919, making it the third-most populous county in Liberia. The county was organized in 1964 and is important for its mining industry.

In similitude to Weah’s decision, it is widely believed that political leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Alexander Cummings, is looking forward to picking a vice standard bearer from the county and so are other aspirants including Liberty Party’s Charles Brumskine and Vice President Joseph Boakai.

Vice President Boakai whose victory in the October presidential elections, according to political pundits, would largely depend on his ability to pull more votes from Bong and Nimba Counties in addition to Lofa County where he hails from, is now caught between the scissors in decision who his running mate would be.

Sources close to the Vice President told FrontPageAfrica Mr. Boakai currently has on his table two options as vice standard bearer – current Internal Affairs Minister Henrique Tokpa and Former Liberian Ambassador to the United States, Mexico and Cuba, Jeremiah Solunteh.

While making this solid decision is weighing on the Vice President, FrontPageAfrica has gathered that there are threats emanating from chiefs and some members of the Bong County legislative caucus that they would withdraw their membership from the ruling Unity Party should Boakai select Tokpa over Solunteh.

FrontPageAfrica also gathered that high-profile citizens in the county have been holding secret meetings to resolve to strategies for the emergence of an alternative political platform should UP drop Solunteh.

Former Liberian Ambassador to the United States Mexico and Canada, Jeremiah Sulunteh greeted by chiefs upon return at the Roberts International Airport

Confirming this development, former Bong County Inspector William Kollie, an ally to , said several chiefs, commissioners and some local leaders of the party would soon see the outcome of the new political alliances and realignments.

“We have been meeting as a team and to tell you we have decided to leave the party, but had been waiting for the return of Ambassador Jeremiah to the country, who is also a member of the party. Once he decides, he will make the announcement of our departure public,” Kollie said.

Speaking with FrontPageAfrica Thursday, Kollie said some of those who were part planning the exodus are those who were affected by the recent dismissal by the government at the local government level.

“You know that ambition can drive people and a lot of people, when it comes to togetherness, like that of the Unity Party, some participants of the party have been frustrated by the decision of the party to sack them and are thinking of leaving which is normal,” Kollie said.

Kollie added, “Politics is about the grass roots. You have to know what your people want before you can decide on what to do. We are over 25 influential people and we have a way of doing our thing.”

Kollie, who declined to mention names of those planning the exodus, insisted that partisans of Unity party Bong chapter had their way of responding to political challenges when they occurred.

The influential Bong youth said he would personally convince other members of the party in the county; especially the youth to find an alternative party if the UP does not serve their interest.

A member of the party who had been part of the secret meetings told FrontPageAfrica based on anonymity said - “Our membership of the Unity Party is based on interest. The party must respect and meet our interest and there’s no need being here if our interest cannot be met”.