BREAKING NEWS: Weah, CDC Seal 2017 Ticket: Jewel and Football Legend Lead Ballot

Monrovia – The political leader of the newly-minted Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) opposition, Senator George Manneh Weah(CDC, Montserado County) and Jewel Howard Taylor(NPP, Bong) have been selected as the party’s ticket to contest the upcoming October presidential elections.

Henry Karmo, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , Edwin Genoway, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ,

The NPP which was once headed by former President Charles G. Taylor early November 2016 formed a coalition with the Congress for Democratic Change alongside the Liberia People Democratic Party (LPDP) which was formed by former Speaker J. Alex Tyler.

The Coalition upon formation granted Weah the reserved right to choose a vice standard bearer from any of the two parties.

According to Weah, his decision to choose Jewel was based on her on her experience in government and the level of work she has done in improving the lives of Liberia especially her record of being a strong women advocate.

This Breaking News Story is being updated