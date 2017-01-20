CDC Symbolizes End of EJS Regime With Coffin Parade

Monrovia – Partisans of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) are parading principal streets of Monrovia with coffins which they say signifies the end of Unity Party’s rule. Walking from the top of Ducor – Monrovia’s highest point (geographically) to the Oldest Congo Town where the party’s headquarters is located - about two hours walk with the coffin on their heads.

The procession was led by the CDC’s youth chair Jeferson Kojii of the men dressed in black with red caps.

Speaking to FrontPageAfrica, Koijii said the coffins represent the expiration of Sirleaf and Boakai’s regime.

“They must go alone with all of their corrupt officials in government. The Liberian people tired with the all of the corruption and wickedness in government. We must burry them with their mother Madam Sirleaf in these caskets,” he said.

With the coffins on their heads, the men in black chanted: ‘Corrupt officials must be buried in this casket”; “It’s our time; go, go Ellen go, go with your big, big lie.”

The procession with the coffin was received rousingly at the party’s headquarters where citizens are gathering in anticipation of knowing who would be George Weah’s running mate.

FrontPageAfrica is on the scene for more updates.