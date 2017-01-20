With Eye on Taylor’s Stronghold, Weah, CDC Set to Name Party Ticket

Monrovia – Residents in this vote-rich capital, one of five likely to decide this year’s presidential race are far from puzzled as to who Senator George Manneh Weah(CDC, Montserrado County), the projected political leader of the recently-formed Coalition for Democratic Change will tip as his running mate.

Henry Karmo, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Partisans from districts in Monrovia dressed in their blue shirts began arriving at the party’s headquarters in Congo Town in the early hours Saturday to vote on the two names likely to bear the party’s logo on the 2017 ballot.

Many told our reporter on the scene that they began trekking toward the party grounds long before dawn, with some expressing knowledge that today’s event is a coronation with Weah and Jewel poised for a preferred pairing.

The estimation is that the process is already poised to ordain former First Lady Jewel Taylor Howard as Weah’s running mate.

Located in the north-central portion of Liberia, Bong, as of the 2008 Census, had a population of 328,919, making it the third-most populous county in Liberia, joining Lofa, Montserrado, Grand Bassa and Nimba as key counties that could tip the tie of the 2017 presidential race.

Bong is also the home of Senator Jewel Taylor Howard(NPP, Bong), the former first lady to President Charles Taylor, currently serving a 50-year sentence at the Frankland prison in the northern English city of Durham.

The former president was sentenced in 2012 and arrived in the UK last October, having unsuccessfully challenged the decision to be detained there. A UN-backed court convicted him of war crimes over his support for rebels who committed atrocities in Sierra Leone.

Montserrado County, the CDC’s stronghold in the past two elections is expected to be split down the middle because of its proximity to the more than 20 political figures eyeing the presidency. As of the 2008 Census, it had a population of 1,144,806, making it the most populous county in Liberia. The county is bordered by Bomi, Bong and Margibi.

This is why CDC which recently entered a coalition with the National Patriotic Party(NPP) and the former disgraced speaker Alex Tyler’s Liberia People Democratic Party (LPDP)is hopeful of victory in the elections later this year.

Senator Taylor has already trumpeted the coalition as “the dawn of a new day”.

She recently defeated former Presidential Candidate Nathaniel Barnes(Liberia Destiny Party LDP) to put her in contention for consideration as Weah’s number two.

At the party’s headquarters in Congotown this morning, partisans like James Mulbah had strong hopes. “I believe this coalition will work together and provide a winning ticket to address the needs of the Liberian people so everyone one can have fair distribution of the nation's resources.”

But the jury is still out on that estimation. Besides Montserrado expecting to be largely contested and divided amongst the 20 plus candidates running, Bong is also set to be a toss-up amid reports that both Vice President Joseph Boakai(ruling Unity Party); Alex Cummings(Alternative National Congress and Liberty Party’s Charles Brumskine are eyeing the county for running mates.

This is a breaking news story which will be updated throughout the day