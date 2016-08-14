Grand Bassa County Petitions Gender Minister to Seek Legislative Seat

Buchanan, Grand Bassa County - Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Julia Duncan-Cassell has been petitioned by some citizens of Electoral District #3 in Grand Bassa to contest the District Representative seat in the 2017 elections.

The Electoral District #3 seat is currently occupied Gabriel Buchanan Smith, who has served as lawmaker of the district for consecutive terms.

The citizens presented the petition to Minister Cassel in Buchanan on Friday, January 13.

In the petition statement read by Madam Sacondeh Reeves, who headed the “Team Cassell” during the program at the Buchanan City Hall, the citizens said their decision is based upon Cassell’s numerous contributions to the education of the youth through the EPAG project, as well as her invaluable human relationship.

The citizens also credited Madam Cassell with constructing a superintendent residential palace during her tenure as Superintendent of the county and her advocacy for women and girls, among other impacts made in the county.

“We believe in your leadership and trust your deliverables, for which we have no doubt that you can represent us at the National Legislature,” the petition stressed.

The occasion was witnessed by Assistant Information Minister Wellington Geevon Smith, former Superintendent Etweda Cooper, Grand Bassa Superintendent Levi Demah, the President of the Liberia Rural Women, Bong County Superintendent, Deputy and Assistant Ministers of Gender, Chiefs and Clergymen as well as political observers in the county.

Responding, Minister Cassell accepted the petition and thanked the citizens for their farsightedness and decision to select her as their candidate for the 2017 election after working in the Executive for over 11 years now.

She assured them of her commitment to ensure that their request becomes a reality.

She, however, informed the citizens that she will take the petition to her party, the Unity Party, for further decision in the primary.