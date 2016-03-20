CDC Vows to Defeat Ruling UP - Claims Officials Have Defected

Paynesville City - Sixteen former officials of the ruling Unity Party of District #4, Montserrado County after holding consultations have decided to join the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), according to James Mulbah, Secretary general of the UP chapter of the District Four.

Report by Henry Karmo - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

In an interview with this paper Wednesday in Paynesville, Mulbah boasted of leading to two successive elections victories in the district while serving as district leader for the party.

He said, due to their influence the party earned land slide victories, but he has now decided to join the Coalition for Democratic change (CDC).

Mulbah and co see the newly certificated coalition as the best alternative to take over from President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

“We are 16 permanent individuals in the leadership structure of the district who have decided to consult with other groups to pledge our membership to the coalition For Democratic Change with the exception of the coordinator who said, he remain constant,” he said.

“We see future in the Coalition for Democratic Change and we believe that it is about time we amalgamate forces to ensure victory for the CDC. "

"This election goes beyond madam Sirleaf and Ambassador Joseph Boakai we are not prepare as Liberians to perpetuate certain group of people in power for more 24 years.”

The Unity party has over the past days been engulfed with infighting over individuals that should participate in elections held for county leadership for the party.

The party through its current leadership has disqualified several members from participating because of their position held in local government.

At one point a group of UP partisans warned the party leadership to revisit its decision or be prepared to lose the upcoming elections.

Mulbah and his colleagues who have decided to join the CDC stressed the need for change in national leadership of the country.

“We need a total change of government and realistically speaking my intention is to ensure that the unity party is defeated. We need to find another alternative, someone who has the country at heart and with a long history of humanitarian assistance to our people,” he said.

Mulbah believes the Congress for Democratic Change, a party that gave birth to the coalition, has proven to be a very strong opposition in the past two elections and with the formation of a coalition that has brought on board the National Patriotic Party (NPP), and the Liberian People Democratic Party (LPDP), it has a greater advantage over the UP and other rivals.

“Looking at history in Liberian Politics CDC has been a very strong opposition political party to the ruling Unity party, but we have strangulated in two successive elections because we knew the tactics to do that, because we went deep into the country from house to house as it was design by honorable Oscar cooper and we are going to modify that strategy and take it to the CDC and ensure that they win this elections,” Mulbah said.

Responding to question about Senator George Weah’s competence as compare to the 2005 elections, he said in 2005 they rejected a CDC leadership because they saw impediment.

Continuing, he said the CDC has huge level of experience and now that its political leader has acquired experience in the senate, they are confident he is best suited to be Liberia’s next President.

“In 2005 we saw impediment in Senator Weah we felt he needed more reading to understand government but right now I see him fit to occupy the leadership of this country,” the former UP district leaders said in their statement.