Replacing Fallah Kparkar: Liberia’s Elections Chief Sets Lofa County By-election Date

Monrovia - In keeping with Article 37 of the 1986 Cconstitution, the National Elections Commission (NEC) has issued a writ for the by-election of District #1, Lofa County to replace the late Eugene Fallah Kparkar.

In the writ issued by the NEC over the weekend, Chairman Korkoya mandated the commission to conduct a By-Election on February 28, 2017 to fill the vacancy in the House of Representatives created due to the death of the fallen Liberty Party lawmaker.

According to the writ, nomination of candidates by duly registered political parties, coalitions, alliance and independent candidates will begin on January 3, 2017 and ends on January 13, 2017.

“Now therefore, I do hereby command you to conduct a by-election in District #1, lower Lofa County of the Republic of Liberia for filling the aforesaid vacancy in the House of Representatives on the 28th day of February, A.D 2017, between the hours of 8:00 O’ clock Ante Meridian to 6:00 O’clock post Meridian,” the writ avers.

Article 37 of the 1986 Constitution of Liberia states that “In the event of vacancy in the legislature caused by death, resignation, and expulsion or otherwise, the Presiding officer shall within 30 days notify the Elections Commission thereof.”

“The election Commission shall not later than 90 days thereafter cause a by-election to be held; provided that where such vacancy occurs within 90 days prior to the holding of general elections, the filling o the vacancy shall await the holding of such general elections.”

In keeping with the Constitution, the NEC said it received from the House of Representatives on December 7, 2016 a notification letter officially informing the commission of a vacancy in the House of Representatives created by the death of one of its members.

As part of the activities leading to the by-election, NEC has set January 13, 2017 as the last day for the nomination of candidates, while the final list of candidates for District #1, Lower Lofa County will be published on January 23, 2017 - qualifying persons to participate in the by-elections as candidates.

Kparkar died in India in late October of 2016 after while serving his second term as representative of the county. He assumed office in January 2006.

While in India he underwent critical bone marrow operation. Bone marrow is the soft fatty tissue inside the bones.

Representative Kparkar who assumed office in January 2006 was born in Foya District, Lofa County to a mid-wife mother (Ma Betty) and a teacher father (Papa Joe), and both deceased.