Mohammed Ibn Chambas Meets President Sirleaf in Monrovia

Monrovia – President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 received in audience the UN Secretary General Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa (UNOWA), Dr. Mohammed Ibn Chambas at her Foreign Ministry office.

Dr. Mohammed Ibn Chambas met with President Sirleaf in furtherance of the just ended 50th Ordinary Session of the Authority of ECOWAS Summit held in Abuja, Nigeria with a view to resolving the political stalemate in The Gambia, Guinea Bissau, among others.

President Sirleaf and Dr. Chambas discussed the general security situation in the sub-region, including the peace process in Mali, threat of global termism and the partnership between ECOWAS and UN.

Responding, President Sirleaf thanked Dr. Chambas for the visit and the UN continued efforts aimed at peace-building initiatives.

Meanwhile, President Sirleaf has identified with a cross-section of widows of military and paramilitary institutions in the country including the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), Liberia National Police (LNP), Bureau of Immigration and Naturalization (BIN), Executive Protective Services (EPS) among others.

Speaking on behalf of the widows, Mrs. Emma Kaida thanked President Sirleaf for giving them audience adding: “Madam President we are appreciative of your leadership and thank you for accepting us at your office and wished President Sirleaf - Merry Christmas.”