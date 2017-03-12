After Decade of Multi-Party Democracy: Liberia Cries Out For Democrats

In the past years, newspaper headlines have read: Liberia cries for Democracy – Interpreted as meaning that Liberia demands a multi-party system that is the instrument of contemporary democracy. I would like to see more headlines saying: Liberia Cries out for Democrats.

In some nations there is one person, one vote where 90% of the ballots are for the ruling authority; in others, the results are simply rigged. In others there is a parliament, but opposition members die in motor accidents or just disappear for the cause of democracy.

In yet others, there are political parties, but they are unable to function and are given no access to public means of communication, the media especially radio, newspaper, television and other media outlets. In some countries, opposition politicians are put on trial during the run-up to democratic elections, and so on.

The point is that a leader who is a democrat will use all the instruments of democracy in a democratic way. It is very easy for one who is not democratically minded to turn these instruments against the democratic process itself.

In this discussion, I prefer to describe who is a democrat, and what a democratic political regime ought to be. A true democrat is one who is firmly convinced of the dignity of the human person, and consequently he/she sincerely respects it in words and deeds, without any discrimination on any grounds. Additionally, a true democrat focuses on the dignity of everyone and the well-being of households and communities.

Among other things, a real democrat promises and ensures respect, protection, promotion of human rights at all levels of his/her country, ensures enjoyment of a decent standard of living for everyone in his/her country. He/she also ensures expansion of current and potential capabilities.

This respect is shown in the strict observance of human rights, above all the right of a person to make use of his/her freedom. At present, these rights are embodied in the universal declaration of the United Nations and the African Chart of Rights of the AU.

Human dignity is not a man-made reality, neither are human rights. We have frequent violations of human dignity because there are many who think that human rights are concession made by other humans, and they are therefore, free to ignore or change or neglect them. So we need a firm base, like the affirmation of existence of the creator.

You will agree that this respect for human dignity is common in Liberian traditional societies and, as a political expression, may be called consensus democracy. In many such traditional societies, an individual needs only to be a mature member to participate equally and fully in political affairs. Political issues are discussed until a consensus is achieved; working checks and balances exist, including sanctions against the possible abuse of power.

This feature of talking till consensus is achieved and is singled out by some thinkers as the cardinal principal of African Democracy – but whether this form of democracy is practicable in the national political life of today’s Liberian body politics is highly debatable. It can work at extended family level, for instance, but at the wider level there still too many divisive forces of traditional tribalism, and the natural foundation for the kind of unity that is required is often lacking.

Democracy has a strong and firm background, and must approach the whole matter on this basis: that human rights are an expression and a protection of human dignity through the provision of basic economic and social services, such as electricity, water, quality education, transportation, affordable health care and shelter, food, etc. This is based on constitutional fact that the human person must be protected in all dimensions and care for by democrats.

A democrat firmly upholds that the human person has been created to live in society – is a social being whose happiness and prosperity is linked with that of others. Someone who pursues his/her interest against the interest of the nation is not a democrat, because this “attitude puts self above others, and self-interest against national interests”.

So we get corruption and embezzlement and, for example, the institution of President that tries to continue his/her rule directly or indirectly, which are all expressions of a failure of democracy, and also diminish the country’s image abroad.

A true democrat also upholds the observance of the law of the land. Democracy underlines and supports the exercise of the freedom of all individuals. Overlapping of freedoms in this exercise is normal, and is regulated by laws. Once again, anyone who does not respect the law that guarantees these freedoms is putting himself/herself above the law, and is not a democrat.

Training for Democracy

A person who enters the political arena does not become a democrat overnight. The study and full comprehension of the declaration of human rights and functioning of the instruments of democracy can shape the minds and hearts of people and help them to become democrats. A democrat grows in all walks and stages of human life through continuous effort to uphold the human dignity of all persons.

A husband who does not respect the rights of his wife, a father those of his children, a teacher those of his pupils, an employer those of his employees, a boss those of his subordinates, a trader those of his clients/customers, a policeman of someone he has arrested, etc, all break down democracy.

Meanwhile, a democratic political regime is built on people who are democratically-minded in all domestic and social activities; a political democracy cannot last without social democracy. It is easy to criticize the shortcomings of others in social and political life - then behave in the same way when position of power or authority is attained. Each one of us needs to examine whether he/she is democratically - minded now, in the present situation.

Another important aspect of training for democracy is the training of the heart. The human being has been created with a vocation to love, and to sincere communion with others.

A person, who does not love somebody, something, is not normal. Humankind without love would be like the earth without the warmth of the sun. It is often difficult to stand by certain democratic values, to face certain difficulties in socio-economic life, to relate with all kinds of people in social life, without a certain attitude of love of neighbor and nation.

Consequently, where love is absent or outlawed, democracy cannot flourish. Cold intellectual, political rhetoric or scientific principles alone cannot cope with the complexities of human situations. Failures to accept persons, tribalism, hatred, are a lack of love: they disrupt social and democratic ways of life.

In a similar manner, love leads to altruism, while lack of love leads to selfishness and self-serving. Regimes and leaders that try to perpetuate their rule directly or indirectly often claim to be serving the interest of the people; but usually there is no love, no compassion, no concern for others: no democracy.

After ten years of democracy-are Liberians happy? Of course, as a Liberian, I am happy for one thing: the freedom of expression and of speech. I am delighted to see that journalists to a large extend are not being harassed for writing things that government does not like.

I must be honest and to say that I am very, very happy that there is at least semblance of freedom of expression. But I am worried about something different: the politics of this regime. We have acquired the politics which is very difficult to shake off: the politics of the self. Our leaders seem to think about themselves and their survival in power, not about the country and its economy.

There is no policy of sustainability in most, if not all sectors of our economy to practically empower and help the ordinary people in terms of social services. What we have are politicians who seem to think that all they need is to survive while their power is available.

What politicians should be doing now is fighting for national reconciliation for a democratically true leader and national unity. Not national reconciliation and unity by just mentioning tribes like Gio, or Krahn, for instance, and/or counties like Nimba, or Grand Gedeh but the country as a nation.

Politics in Liberia today is still the politics of President William V.S. Tubman, politics of the personalities, and what we are doing is to make sure the President is happy, not the electorates. Liberia would like to see politics which cares about the well-being of its people, cares about quality roads, cares about improved and well-equipped schools and hospitals, cares about diversified rural economy.

However, I am constrained to say that the political state the country is in currently is enough reason to want to start afresh in the same way that a farmer whose field has irreversibly been waterlogged and the crop destroyed is better off replanting than trying to tend the failed crop.

But even if that were not enough, one sees clearly that the present crop of politicians lacks seriousness even as reflected in the quality and standard of debate in the National Legislature. There is inter and intra-party conflict in the traditional parties. There are rivalries that Liberians being dragged into much to the neglect of more important issues of national importance.

I am also worried about the economy. It horrifies me to see how much suffering there is when it is not necessary for the suffering to continue. Somebody must control this. Many of the recent economic problems of Liberia can be traced down to inadequacies in political leadership.

Reports of financial mismanagement because of government lacks of accountability, lack of drugs in Liberia hospitals, unprecedented depreciation of the Liberian dollar, skyrocketed prices of basic commodities such as rice, gasoline just to name a few, are clear signals that politically Liberia is a sick nation.

Liberians have witnessed a serious decline in her educational standards, a rise in crime and insecurity, a drop in the culture of hard work and an increasing dependency syndrome of electorates on politicians.

I believe that Liberia is not inherently poor. However, it is neglected, mismanaged, exploited, and unable to properly use its resources to the fullest potential for the benefit of the electorates. As a result, the quality of life in Liberia is amongst the poorest in the world. The need to take the country from this unenviable state to achieve the aspirations of Liberians is beyond question.

The enduring pursuit of a holistic human development attainable through policies, strategies and actions that promote social justice and equity, enjoyment of human rights, high sense of responsibility and other people’s rights under a revitalized work ethic of high productivity; endeavoring to address the issues of food security, education, health, security and sustainable development are exactly what Liberians would like to hear and see in action so as to develop this country as a national pride.

Disappointedly, all that we hear from the politicians is about what they have delivered and not what they will and, yet on the ground it seems little. In all honesty, Liberia demands democrats.

Politicians who may not indulge in the folly of inter and intra-party rivalry, that may temper self-assurance and that may preferable look at the lot of the common man with eyes of nationalists instead of those of Aristocrats. With this demand, every citizen ought to be mindful of his/her right and duty to promote the common good by using his/her vote.

In conclusion, this is what I have to say about democracy: It is fully consonant with human nature that there should be politico-juridical as well as socio-economic features providing all citizens, without distinction, with ever-improving and sustainable livelihood and effective opportunities to play a full part in the establishment of the juridical foundations of the political community, in the administration of public affairs, in determining the aims and the terms of reference of public bodies and in the election of political leaders.

Every citizen should vote and esteem those who devote themselves to the public good for the service of human persons, and take upon themselves the burdens of public office because the social nature of the human person, and human reason itself, claim such a democratic regime.

Whichever way political leaders get into authority, it is not in their power to grant or to deny democracy, they most only acknowledge that the “real power is in the people”, and that they are only representatives-or better, humble servants of the people.

Tom Nimely Chie, Contributor