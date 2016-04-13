Rev. Joseph Gardea Johnson Criticizes Liberian Justice System

Monrovia – Results from the first poll in Liberia’s 2017 election is currently being challenged at the countries National Elections Commission hearing office, but Rev. Joseph Gardea Johnson has argued that the process is a fiasco.

Rev. Johnson told a local talk show outside Monrovia Wednesday that there can be no way that a fair justice would be rendered in said situation because Liberia justice system is being compromised.

Two political parties, opposition Liberty Party and the ruling Unity Party have filed complaint before NEC protesting the results of the October 10, 2017 presidential poll.

In spite of these claims and counter claims by the aggrieved political institutions and the NEC Rev. Johnson wants a radical transformation of the Liberia Justice system.

“This country needs a radical transformation. Look at the justice system, the justice system is compromised and the system is not meeting up to present day reality.

"Jobs have now come to standstill and companies that want to do businesses are not doing business"

"They are on a wait and see situation. When you have an insecure environment, no want will want to invest,” Johnson said.

According to him, those calling for the rule of law to prevail are the ones who contributed to a fraudulent process through their participation.

“You who asking for a reelection contributed to a fraud election, you can’t be the one asking for the rule of law to prevail.”

He said it was good enough for the aggrieved parties in the election process to raise their concerns with the NEC if they sense the process being fraudulent before participating in it.

Johnson stated that people are now taking advantage of the old system and enriching themselves while the rights of people are being violated at the judicial system.

“Let’s be frank with this, our judges and lawyers must be up to the task and we must have a country of law."

"The country is completely, morally bankrupt and until we put the better things into place it won’t work,” Johnson intoned.

The Restoration Baptist Church Senior Pastor furthered that Liberia’s rebuilding process cannot be left with few people but total involvement of every citizen.

This, according to him will encompass people from various sectors of the Liberia coming together to have a dialogue on the betterment of the country.

Rev. Johnson also expressed disappointment in statements of support by some individuals to the ongoing legal battled including Liberty Party, Unity Party and the NEC.

Meanwhile, Johnson maintained that it is no doubt that these individuals are supporting the process, because they are equally beneficial of the spoil system.