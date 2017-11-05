Islamic Cleric Calls on NEC to Publish Voters Roll Before Runoff Election

Monrovia - The Islamic Community has joined some politicians calling on the National Elections Commission (NEC) to publish the final voters roll before the run-off election between the Unity Party (UP) of Vice President Joseph Boakai and the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) of Senator George Weah.

Report by Henry Karmo

Leaders of political parties including the; All Liberian Party (ALP), Unity Party (UP) and the Liberty Party have all asked the NEC to publish the final voters roll.

The NEC Chairman, Cllr. Jerome G. Korkoya, has continued to defend his institution that it is not mandatory by law.

During his Friday sermon, Imam Ali Krayee, Chief Imam of Liberia, called on the Elections Commission to ensure the conduct of a free, fair and transparent election and part of that he believes is the publication of the voters roll, which he says will restore public trusts and confidence in the process.

Many players in the process, including Mr. Benoni Urey of the ALP, Alexander Cummings of the ANC and Vice President Joseph Boakai of the ruling Unity party, prior to the October 10 polls, asked NEC to publish the full voter roll.

Imam Krayee, preaching further, stated - “We pray for peace and we believe God will hear our prayers but we have to try in this country to do what is right for peace.

Months ago I sounded warnings against statement from NEC Chairman Korkoya that once you had a voter card you would vote and I said that statement meant somebody intended to rig the election.”

“Nowhere, no way anyone who knows what a credible election is will say that someone will be allowed to vote only because they have a card bearing their picture and name. The fact that we sounded that warning and NEC still allows it happen means something is going on that the religious leaders need to speak about.”

The Islamic cleric also called on Liberians to ensure the maintenance of peace by allowing the court process and accepting the findings of the Supreme Court.

The preacher stressed that a credible voter’s roll is a prerequisite for a credible election and that the facts that people will be allowed voting because they carry a voter card is a recipe for rigging and a recipe for chaos. He appealed to NEC to ensure that the voter roll is published days before the election.

“This country has seen enough. We want peace and there can be no peace without justice.”

Imam Krayee also frowned on people, who he said are given power and they use their powers to suppressed people rather than helping.

“We want to thank God for the peace, with the holiday intended to give thanks because Liberia is not a secular but a rather religious country.”

He urged Muslims to be positive nation builders by ensuring that the country is peaceful and free for all regardless of their religious or political affiliation.

He also called on Liberians to go out and vote the candidates of their choice on the date that would be set for election and warned against hate speeches during these periods of the nation's democratic transition.