“Rerunning Elections Less Expensive Than Violence” – Tiawon Gongloe

Monrovia - Cllr. Tiawon Gongloe said it would cost Liberia less to have a re-run election as compare to the cost of conflict or war.

Cllr. Gongloe’s comments were in response to question as to whether Liberia had the economic strength to conduct a re-run election.

Speaking to reporters Friday on the grounds of the Supreme Court, the respected lawyer said, in terms of peace and stability the cost to re-run the election is less costly. “War is more costly than everything.”

He also said he is optimistic that the Supreme Court's opinion will be in line with the due process and the integrity of the electoral process.

The Supreme Court Friday delayed ruling into the Writ of Prohibition on the November 7 runoff election till today Monday 10:00 a.m.

According to Chief Justice Francis S. Korkpor, the Supreme Court will not determine the merit and demerit of the case as that would be the responsibility of the National Elections Commission (NEC).

The Chief Justice said the case of electoral fraud and irregularities is still before the NEC and the Supreme Court would only get involved if there is an appeal to the Court after an appeal to the NEC Board of Commissioners is denied.

He, however, noted that the Court’s role in this matter is to determine whether or not there is cause to order prohibition on the runoff election.

Representing the Liberty Party, its standard bearer, Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine, said petition for the Writ of Prohibition on the runoff election was necessitated by the failure of the NEC to speedily look into its complaint of fraud and irregularities; instead the NEC announced and started preparations for the November 7 runoff election.