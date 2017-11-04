President Sirleaf Commissions Cllr. Lois Brutus As Ambassador to U.S.

Monrovia – President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has commissioned Her Excellency Cllr. Lois Brutus as Liberia's Ambassador to the United States of America. Cllr. Brutus replaces Ambassador Jeremiah Sulonteh who recently stepped down to foster his political career. She commended Cllr. Brutus for demonstrating commitment and efficiency at previous assignments,

"I am most pleased first of all to welcome the Ambassador and her family and as well commend you for demonstrating commitment and efficiency in all that you've done; I look forward to seeing you demonstrate same as you demonstrated over the years," President Sirleaf said.

According to an Executive Mansion release, President Sirleaf was speaking on Friday, November 3rd 2017 in the Cabinet Room of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs when she commissioned Cllr. Lois C. Brutus, Ambassador Designate Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Liberia to the United States of America.

Performing the ceremony, President Sirleaf described her as a woman whose qualification and experience, which placed her in the highest position to head one of Liberia's most important diplomatic missions.

She used the occasion to state the importance of the United States mission - citing many years of firm diplomatic relations between Liberia, the US, among others

The Liberian leader lauded family members, friends and relatives who have supported and continue to stand by her over the years. She urged Cllr. Brutus to remain steadfast in the performance of her duties as assigned.

In remarks, Ambassador Lois C. Brutus thanked President Sirleaf for her preferment and promised to work and not to disappoint the Liberian leader and the Liberian people in general - with a determination to strengthen the ties between Liberia and the U.S. to which she has been assigned.

Ambassador Brutus said:"Today marks the beginning of a new journey, I pledge my allegiance to the Republic of Liberia and assure you, Madam President with God being my helper, I will do my best and not disappoint you."

Speaking further, she said she remains grateful to President Sirleaf and will foster security, immigration and trade to enhance stronger relations between the both nations.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by senior government officials including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Marjon Kamara, Sylvester Grigsby - Minister of State for Presidential Affairs including family members, friends and relatives.