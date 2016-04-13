Supreme Court Justices Meet Behind Closed Doors Over Writ For Prohibition on Nov. 7 Runoff

Monrovia – Straight from the Roberts International Airport, Chief Justice Francis S. Korkpor came speeding to the Temple of Justice and has been behind closed doors with the other four associate justices debating whether or not to issue the alternative writ of prohibition on the November 7 runoff election.

The debate among the justices of the Supreme Court has been going on for the over two hours. Election observes including National Democratic Institute (NDI), European Union, Carter Center, Liberia Elections Observation Network, among others were seen on the third floor of the Temple of Justice.

Journalists and observers are not being allowed on the fourth floor of the Temple of Justice where the justices deliberating.

The Alternative Writ for Prohibition was prayed for by the Liberty Party who claimed there were mass fraud and irregularities during the October 10 election that warrant the cancellation of the election results.

The ruling Unity Party, All Liberian Party and the Alternative National Congress have also joined the Liberty Party in the quest.

Issuing the writ would mean the National Elections Commission would not proceed with the November 7 runoff elections as planned.

Our reporter at the grounds of the Temple of Justice said prior to the arrival of the Chief Justice, agents of Executive Protection Service (EPS) in vehicle marked EPS 72 came to the Court asking for the Chief Justice and the Court Administrator. Both the Chief Justice and the Court Administrator were not present at the time. The Agents left after 30 minutes of waiting.

It is still not clear when the bench would disclose their ruling on the matter.

More details to follow soon.